Season pass for five Waimate District campgrounds to cost $50 more

Waimate District councillors were in favour of increasing the season pass cost for five campgrounds to $450.

A season pass for a group of five campgrounds in the Waimate District will now cost $50 more after a proposal by the district council’s parks and reserves manager was accepted.

When Waimate District Council adopted the new fees and charges in March, they had agreed to increase the cost of the season pass for the Waimate Lakes Camping activity by $20 to $400. Those charges came into effect on July 1.

On Tuesday, WDC parks and reserves manager Alison Banks tabled a report which recommended the price of the pass for the 2023/24 season be increased to $450 (GST inclusive), effective immediately, which was prompted by an earlier report by Banks saying the activity “continues to run at a loss”.

Mayor Craig Rowley and councillors were in favour of Banks’ proposal and agreed to increase the season pass to $450. Banks, in her report, said the new cost could see an increase of income of around $40,000 (including GST).

“With options being currently investigated and a review of corporate costs as part of the LTP process, it is hoped that the activity could break even within two years,” she said in her report.

Rowley said it was still a reasonable price to pay for a season pass and said there has been “considerable” investment in the campgrounds.

John Bisset/Stuff Pictured is the Fisherman’s Bend Campground, Lake Aviemore.

Waimate Lakes Camping is the collective name for the council campgrounds at Briar’s Gully, Te Akatarawa Reserve, Waitangi West, Waitangi East and Fisherman’s Bend.

In her report on Tuesday, Banks said, “increased investment in more recent years has drawn down on the reserves and requires careful consideration moving forward, balancing income, overheads, expenses, and levels of service”.

The 2021/22 Camping Season report identified the need to increase fees and charges, but it was recommended to increase over time.

She said the need to use reserves to cover the shortfall was not sustainable at the current level and if it continued the reserve would be reduced to nil balance in less than five years.

“Due to the levels of use, facilities need to be maintained at a high level and have relied on the reserve to carry out capital works. The infrastructure is classified as critical due to the impact on individuals’ health if it fails.”

Stuff The proposal to increase the cost for a season pass to $450 could see an increase of income of around $40,000 (including GST).

Another risk she mentioned was a reduction of users or sales on season passes; however Banks said “good communications leading into the season and surveying guests on the levels of service going forward should mitigate this and inform future budgets”.

“With the increase in operating costs due to waste management (liquid, recycling and refuse) and repairs to facilities (due to vandalism and use) the Waimate Lakes Camping activity continues to run at a loss,” Banks said in her report.

“The reserve balance at 30 June 2022, is $536,417 and based on current figures will continue to drop.

“It is important to note that the reserve is funded by users, many returning year after year and 87% of which are coming from outside the Waimate district.”

She said consideration had been given to cost-effectiveness, and it recommended that an increase in fees were required, whilst being mindful of maintaining affordability.