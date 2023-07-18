Timaru dog finally home following traumatic ordeal

Bear, the Timaru dog missing for five days after being spooked by fireworks and then hit by a car, is finally home, much to the relief of his family.

A Timaru dog who captured the hearts of many in the community after he went missing for five days following a traumatic ordeal is finally home.

Bear, a 9-year-old shitzu griffin cross went missing on July 8, and after the family asked for sightings on social media, the community rallied to help.

The support had continued even after he was found with an anonymous donation towards Bear’s vet bills, spokesperson Sophie Lewis-Roker said.

On Tuesday, the dog’s family said they were grateful for all the support shown by the public.

“He’s now back home with his owner,’’ Lewis-Roker said.

It is believed the dog, who was being looked after at his own home by a family member while his owner was away, was spooked by fireworks last Saturday night, and escaped the property under a gate.

Supplied Bear at the vet clinic following his traumatic ordeal.

The family then learnt Bear had been hit by a car and spent hours looking for him, members of the community also getting involved following a post on social media that he was missing.

Five days after going missing, Bear was found at the back of a couple’s property on Nile St, and taken to the after hours vet last Friday.

He was transferred to Highfield Vet on Monday, and released later that day, much to the relief of his family.

The plucky dog has fractures in his left leg, and some skin off, but no surgery was required.

A Givealittle page has been set up for Bear’s vet costs.