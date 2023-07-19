Street Food at Woodbury overwhelms organisers with big crowd

Dan and Noah, 2, Farr, of Geraldine, enjoy live music during the Street Food at Woodbury market on Saturday night.

Organisers of an inaugural street food market near Geraldine say the event far exceeded their expectations.

The Street Food at Woodbury market, on Saturday night, was a celebration of food, family, winter and community, and co-organiser Kristine Diehl-Breading said she had expected about a third of the estimated 1200 people that did attend.

“There were heaps of people there,’’ she said.

“We didn’t expect to get that many.’’

She said with the Geraldine Motor Muster also held in the town over the weekend, it had created “the perfect storm’’.

“Everybody wants to get out this winter.’’

The market, held at the Woodbury Store Cafe car park, was also a test run to establish whether it would become a regular event in the South Canterbury township.

Diehl-Breading said the feedback from the evening had been positive and organisers were “definitely thinking’’ about holding another one in spring.

“We’re really pleased for all the food stalls that were there.

“They sold out, so I think they had a really good night.’’

Two of those stalls had opened for the first time, giving them positive starts to their businesses, she said.

Some feedback had suggested more food stalls would have been good on the night. However, Diehl-Breading said having set the market up over 10 weeks, organisers had tapped on “a lot of shoulders’’ to find businesses to attend.

“We are looking at more stalls for next time, but people loved the diversity that was here.

“The Thai food stall had a long line all night.’’

Given the turnout, Diehl-Breading said it was obvious people enjoyed getting out, and it was needed.

