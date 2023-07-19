Man with no previous convictions admits drug-dealing charges

A man has admitted seven drug-related charges in the Timaru District Court on Tuesday. (File photo)

A police operation nabbed “a small fish in a big sea” according to the lawyer for a 22-year-old facing drugs charges in the Timaru District Court.

Daniel Gary Keen had been found in possession of three 1g bags of white powder, $1050 in cash and a gold iPhone when he was searched in an unrelated matter on March 12, 2023.

Police then launched Operation Cambridge Blue, targeting Keen's activities and the purchase and supply of MDMA, widely known as ecstasy, in South Canterbury.

Police prosecutor Dave Ellis, reading from a summary of facts, said data gathered from Keen's cellphone outlined his dealing.

Keen had used Snapchat or Facebook to offer to supply MDMA on March 3, and three more times on March 11, while the drug was also supplied to a different associate on March 11.

Police also found 4g of ketamine when they executed a search warrant at Keen’s address on June 17.

Keen pleaded guilty to supplying MDMA, possessing MDMA, four counts of offering to supply MDMA, and a charge of possessing ketamine, in court on Tuesday.

His lawyer Sophie Payne said Keen was a “young man with a young family” and “the supplying was to fund his own drug habit”.

“It is a situation where Mr Keen is a small fish in a big sea,” Payne said.

Judge David Robinson said in convicting Keen, said “I expect this is one heck of a shock to you”.

“I think you are on the cusp of an electronically monitored term or a sentence of imprisonment,” Judge Robinson said.

Keen was remanded on bail for sentencing on October 6.