Disqualified driver warned about ignoring court sentences

Paul James McGinnis was told in the Timaru District Court on Tuesday that he will be “locked up” should he again get caught driving while disqualified. (File photo)

A 55-year-old Temuka man has been warned his continued driving while disqualified issues are not going down well with the courts.

Paul James McGinnis​ drove while disqualified for the fourth time on State Highway 1, at Temuka, on June 17, 2023, less than five months after this third such conviction on January 28, 2023, the Timaru District Court heard on Tuesday.

Police prosecutor Dave Ellis said McGinnis's current disqualification period was due to end on June 1, 2024.

Judge David Robinson convicted McGinnis on his guilty plea on the charge of disqualified driving for a third or subsequent time.

“My initial impression is that you are thumbing your nose at court orders and that never goes down well,” Judge Robinson said.

McGinnis was remanded on bail to October 6 for sentencing with Judge Robinson warning him not to drive a motor vehicle in that time.

“If you are found breaching that you will be locked up. It is as simple as that.”