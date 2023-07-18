Woman accused of riding unregistered quad bike while disqualified

A 44-year-old woman is accused of riding an unregistered quad bike on Queen St in Pareora. (File photo)

A Timaru woman has been charged with driving while disqualified after allegedly riding an unregistered quad bike in Pareora on Saturday night.

Sergeant Warwick Worth, of Timaru, said the 44-year-old was found on Queen St in Pareora at 9.12pm.

Worth said she was found to be indefinitely disqualified from driving, and excess breath alcohol procedures returned a reading of 250 micrograms. The legal limit is 250mcg.

The quad bike was impounded, and the woman was to be summoned to court on a charge of driving while disqualified for the third or subsequent time.