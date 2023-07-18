Police seek driver of stolen ute for speeding, failing to stop and driving recklessly

A stolen ute has been found on Sunday dumped in the Otaio River.

A police investigation is underway to find the driver of a stolen ute who was speeding, failed to stop for police, drove recklessly and later dumped the vehicle in a river.

Sergeant Warwick Worth, of Timaru, said a Toyota Hilux was stolen in Ōamaru on Thursday.

It was later seen by Waimate police at 12.25pm on Friday speeding northbound at 126kph, on State Highway 1 near Hook Station Rd, he said.

“When police caught up to the vehicle, the driver failed to stop and started driving recklessly into oncoming traffic,” Worth said.

“The pursuit was abandoned, and the vehicle was last seen driving northbound near Makikihi.”

Worth said the ute was found at noon on Sunday dumped in the Otaio River.

“Police are following positive lines of inquiry, and the vehicle will be forensically examined,” he said.