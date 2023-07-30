South Canterbury man aghast at powers of Police Safety Orders

The South Canterbury man who is shocked at the powers police have when it comes to issuing safety orders.

A partial apology for police actions is not enough for a 50-year-old South Canterbury man battling to have the issuing of a safety order against him removed from his record.

The Waimate District resident, who Stuff cannot name because of Family Violence Act legislation, had been at loggerheads with relevant organisations to have the order removed from his police record since it was served on September 19, 2022.

He maintained he did nothing wrong, had no criminal convictions and had never been in trouble with the police before they turned up on his property to serve the order which was connected to his ex-wife.

He had, so far, been unable to find out why the order was issued but believes it may have stemmed from a claim he possessed a firearm, which was an air rifle, and also from an incident involving his dogs. He said the dogs had been missing since his relationship break-up, and he got them back the day before the PSO was issued.

Official Information Act requests made by the man to the Minister of Police and the Privacy Commissioner have so far revealed no information.

PSO’s became law in 2010 in an effort to help make safe victims of family violence and allows police to enter a property to serve the order. There was no appeal available and while it was not a criminal conviction details are retained on police records. Police can also detain a person for up to two hours and an order normally lasts three days.

“Nobody has told me to this day the why, or what was said to get the PSO issued at all.

“I thought the law literally was you are innocent until proven guilty. End of story. That's it. Now, it’s you're guilty, eff off, don't care.

“The law is an ass. It's not fair when the law is used this way, and it was used against me.”

The man was on ACC when police served the PSO, recovering from serious injuries after he fell while working. Injuries included two fractured vertebrae and a severed rotator cuff in a shoulder.

He had a medical certificate listing his injuries and tried to tell police of those, but said he ended up with a cut to his head as he resisted police attempts to handcuff him behind his back.

“He (the officer) literally came up and said are you (name) ..., ‘yeah’ I said, and he said something about serving something. He jumped on the deck to put me in handcuffs and I thought what the hell have I done.

"What I have learned about a PSO is that it basically allows the police to do what they want, how they want, and in any way they see fit.

“It's done with a piece of paper that doesn't need any evidence or proof of fact, and it's just unfair, and it’s unjust.”

Police have conceded they should have done better in de-escalating the situation.

"The constable could have spent more time explaining why police were sufficiently concerned to issue the PSO, however, police do not need to tell the recipient what the allegations (are) or grounds on which the PSO has been issued," Marion Neill, a police professional conduct investigator, said in a letter to the man.

Neill also said the constable "should have employed professional verbal communication as a first and initial approach in order to help gain compliance and effect the serving of the PSO by explaining what was happening and why it was being done".

"The constable’s language and his inability to modify his risk assessment and de-escalate his approach directly affected your response and the subsequent struggle."

In reference to the man's injuries, Neill said confirmation of the “pre-existing injuries resulted in the handcuffs being applied more appropriately”.

Neill said the constable "should have requested or obtained further advice regarding the provision of medical attention".

"I apologise and regret the ongoing distress this has caused you and your partner."

Neill's investigation was also reviewed by the Independent Police Conduct Authority which agreed with the outcome of the police investigation.

"Although we appreciate that your experience with police was distressing for you, we did not identify any misconduct or neglect of duty by the police officers involved," Stu Graham, manager investigations at the IPCA says in a letter received on July 17.

The man accepted police acted “to the letter of the law” but remained frustrated about the law surrounding the PSO that enables police to act that way.

"I don't disagree with the partial apology but the frustration continues.

“Just saying sorry doesn't cut it. It is unbelievable that a police officer can do that with no proof.”