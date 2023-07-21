South Canterbury Eco Centre to host sustainable festival

Almost eight months after its long-awaited opening, it’s all go at the South Canterbury Eco Centre with volunteers now sought for a festival celebration in November, and an upcoming open day to highlight two critical environmental issues in the region.

The environmental education centre opened in November 2022, 23 years after Brian Gallagher, now the Sustainable South Canterbury Trust chairman, sowed the seed of an idea for an environmental education centre for Timaru, as part of a hub for sustainability in the region.

The project, which cost about $1.3 million over two stages, was next to the trust’s Crow’s Nest – a recycled good’s store, also established by the group in 2004.

South Canterbury Eco Centre activator Alice Brice said the centre had received “great support’’ from the community since its opening.

“It’s been awesome,’’ Brice said.

“The enthusiasm from the community has been great to see, and we are trying to get more events happening here. We have had great support.’’

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff South Canterbury Eco Centre activator Alice Brice holds a long-tailed bat display at the centre ahead of an open day on Saturday.

One of those events, an open day on Saturday, offered members of the public the opportunity to drop in and see what the centre was about.

The day will also feature displays, and talksfrom Environment Canterbury's Chris Fauth about Waitarakao Washydke Lagoon, the Department of Conservation’s Robert Carson-Iles about long-tailed bats, and from Corrie Andrews, who is Enviro NZ's waste minimisation educator .

Our Waitarakao, a multi-agency project to restore and revive the Waitarakao Washdyke lagoon catchment, was now underway on the historical and culturally significant ecosystem in Timaru.

There would also be children’s activities on site, Brice said.

“The centre will be open for two hours and will be a chance for people to come and see what we do and people can also visit the Crow’s Nest next door.’’

She said part of the trust’s initiative with the centre was to collaborate with other community organisations, and host events that hinged on sustainability.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff The South Canterbury Eco Centre was opened in November 2022.

An example of this was another upcoming event at the centre, on July 27, where a documentary Story Of Plastic would be played, followed by a question and answer session, she said.

The session would feature four different speakers.

The trust was also in the process of organising a three-day sustainable festival in November, about the time of the centre’s first birthday, and Brice hoped members of the public would get involved by volunteering in its lead up.

She said the voluntary work would cover a range of subjects and work, and a brainstorming session will be held at the centre at 7pm on Monday for anyone interested.

The trust held a similar festival in October 2019 that included a host of activities, such as film screenings, sustainability talks, a reuse and up-cycle car boot sale and a festival day at Redruth Park.

Anyone interested in becoming a volunteer can also email Brice at ecocentrefriends@gmail.com.

Saturday’s open day is from 2pm to 4pm at the Redruth St centre.