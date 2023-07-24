Community members encouraged to have say on proposed mātaitai reserve on Ōrari River

Fog over the Canterbury Plains and part of the Ōrari River in 2022. Te Rūnanga o Arowhenua has made an application for a mātaitai reserve on a section of the river.

With just under three weeks until the community consultation period ends, just one submission has been received on an application for a mātaitai reserve on a section of the Ōrari River in South Canterbury.

Te Rūnanga o Arowhenua had applied for the reserve, with the proposed area to include the lower reaches of the river, Coopers Creek and Ohapi Creek, east of State Highway 1 at Temuka, and the adjoining creeks, streams and bodies of water within a defined boundary.

A mātaitai reserve, an identified traditional fishing ground that tangata whenua have a special relationship with, was limited to fisheries waters and do not include any private land.

The reserves do not change any existing recreational fishing rules. However, commercial fishing was banned in a mātaitai reserve.

Fisheries New Zealand’s acting director of fisheries management Robert Gear said the community consultation period for the Ōrari mātaitai reserve application would remain open until 5pm on August 7.

A public meeting about the proposal was held by Fisheries New Zealand and the applicant at Arowhenua Marae on July 6.

“The meeting was well attended by 26 people,’’ he said.

“A constructive discussion was held about a range of topics, including commercial eel fisheries.’’

He encouraged people in the community to make submissions on the proposal.

After the community consultation period, a further notice will be advertised inviting submissions from people who take fish, aquatic life, or seaweed, or own quota, and whose ability to do so could be affected by the proposed reserve.

Supplied The proposed mātaitai reserve on the Ōrari River, in blue. The black line shows the proposed reserve’s external boundary.

Much of the Opihi Lagoon in South Canterbury is already covered by a mātaitai reserve, and Te Rūnanga o Arowhenua applied for an extension in the south-west corner of the lagoon, near Temuka, in 2021.

The Minister for Oceans and Fisheries approved the extension, and it became effective in February 2022.

Submissions can be made by emailing FMSubmissions@mpi.govt.nz.