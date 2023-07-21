Jail warning after third drink-driving conviction in less than two years

A third drink-driving related conviction since 2022 has Salesh Chandra Sukul on notice that prison is probably his next stop if he offends again in the next 10 years. (File photo)

A Waimate District man was told he would be going to jail if he does not stop drink-driving when he appeared for sentencing in the Timaru District Court on Thursday.

“Of most concern is your history of (drink-driving) convictions,” Judge Dominic Dravitzki told Salesh Chandra Sukul during his sentencing on charges of refusing a request to undergo a breath alcohol test and driving contrary to Alcohol Interlock Licence conditions.

Judge Dravitzki said Sukul's first drink-driving conviction in 2014 was an “extremely high” excess blood alcohol level of 281 milligrams (mg) of alcohol per 100 millilitres (ml) of blood.

That was followed in 2017 by a “relatively high” excess breath alcohol reading of 699 micrograms (mcg) of alcohol per litre of breath.

The 42-year-old was then caught twice in 2022, the first in January when he refused to supply a blood sample followed by another in April with an excess blood alcohol reading of 198mg “and that’s high also”.

The legal limit for drivers over 20 is 250mcg (breath) and 50mg (blood).

Sukul was disqualified from driving in June 2022 and ordered to only drive vehicles fitted with an AIL device.

Judge Dravitzki said “despite that” Sukul had driven a Nissan vehicle not fitted with an AIL device in Christchurch to a supermarket in Belfast and parked outside.

“When you returned you were confronted by two members of the public who must have been concerned about your driving and police were called.”

Sukul was breath-tested but failed to produce sufficient quantity of breath for a test, and Judge Dravitzki said further breath screening was then refused.

“You were then required by police to produce a blood specimen, and you declined that.

“Against all that background, police are concerned about you coming before the court again.”

Judge Dravitzki said there were a number of aggravating features to the offending.

“Refusing to undergo testing procedures is essentially deemed a high level.

“The obvious concern is your history of driving with drink and particularly concerning is that this is your third conviction since 2022 ... that's a matter of real concern.

“Undoubtedly a sentence of prison is a starting point and at a substantial level.

“If you do not stop drink-driving you are going to jail, you need to understand that.”

Judge Dravitzki said jail was where Sukul would end up if he appeared before court again in the next 10 years.

The sentence starting point was 20 months jail with a further month added for a breach of intensive supervision which then had a 25% reduction for an early guilty plea which left a 15 months jail term.

“At that level I can consider home detention, and as I am obliged to impose the least restrictive sentence, home detention is appropriate.”

The judge said that converted to seven months, two weeks of home detention. Sukul was also disqualified indefinitely from driving.