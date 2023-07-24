Visit to former family home becomes photo opportunity in Temuka

Andrew Berry, of Auckland, shows a photograph of his grandfather, Robert Walker, taken in July 1957, in front of the same house in Maude St, Temuka, with a similar vehicle.

As a classic car was wheeled out of a transport truck in a quiet suburban street in Temuka, Adrienne Berry looked on and tears sprung to her eyes.

Instantly she was taken back to her childhood, and the fond memories she had of travelling with her parents on family holidays throughout the South Island – all three in the front seat of their vehicle, her in the middle right next to the gear stick.

Friday was a special day for Adrienne and her son Andrew Berry, and grandson Nicholas Berry, 19, all of Auckland, when they travelled to Temuka, in the central South Island, to see the home she grew up in, and to recreate a special family photo discovered during Covid-19 lockdown in 2020.

“Today has been very emotional – especially with three generations of the family here,’’ Adrienne said.

The black and white family photo was of Adrienne’s father, the late Robert Walker, outside the family home in Temuka’s Maude St, with his prized 1936 Chevrolet Coupe. Written faintly in pencil on the back were the words ‘July 1957’.

While the photo brought back plenty of memories for Adrienne, an only child, for Andrew it planted the seed of an idea that came to fruition on Friday.

“Mum was born in the Temuka house in 1946,’’ he said.

“The car has since been sold since the photo, but I thought ‘what a cool way to honour my grandfather and to preserve his legacy’ to find a car like his, and take a photo of it in front of the house, like in the photo.’’

So began his search for a similar car, with, he said, only 15 of its kind still registered in New Zealand.

“I found one that had been owned by a guy in Christchurch, once owned by a doctor, and we purchased it.’’

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff Andrew Berry and the vehicle’s restorer Steve Allan of Steve Allan Customs NZ.

He paid $30,000 for the Chev and car restorer Steve Allan, of Christchurch, took on the job of doing up the car.

“Over the course of two years he’s been doing that.

“And the aim had always been to bring Mum down and today [Friday] was 66-years after the original photo was taken.’’

It was also his first chance to see the vehicle, and it had been a day of mixed emotions, he said.

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff The restored 1936 Chevrolet Coupe in Temuka on Friday.

“It was a special day and also for Mum, as she had a couple of friends come and see her.

“Back in 1957 I don’t think there would have been too many red coupes around Temuka, so I imagine people knew it back then.’’

Andrew said he had always had a soft spot for the town his mother grew up in, so “it was lovely to be able to do this’’.

Meanwhile, Adrienne, who said the day was “very special’’, and was very impressed with her son’s restored model, remembered her father’s car being comfortable.

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff Andrew, Adrienne and Nicholas Berry with Andrew’s restored 1936 Chevrolet Coupe. Adrienne is pictured in front of the house she grew up in, in Temuka.

“We did quite a few holidays in it.

“I remember the three of us sitting in the front and the gear stick in the middle.’’

She said her father, who was a farm dairy instructor, thinks she was about 11 when he sold the vehicle.

It was nice to be able to sit in the restored car, and think back, she said.

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff Adrienne Berry in front of the house she grew up in, in Maude St, Temuka.

SUPPLIED The late Robert Walker, of Temuka.

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff Adrienne Berry looks at the interior of her son’s restored 1936 Chevrolet Coupe, similar to the one owned by her late father.

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff The name of Adrienne’s father, Robert Walker, on the dashboard of the car.