Dunedin shoplifter stole $13k of groceries in one hit, part of $24k spree

Countdown Dunedin South is one of the stores Aaron Paula targeted on a shoplifting spree, the Timaru District Court heard. (File photo)

A prolific shoplifter who stole more than $13,000 worth of groceries in one visit to a Dunedin supermarket to fund his meth habit has been jailed.

Aaron Paula’s shoplifting attempts were described as “blatant, unsophisticated but prolific” by a judge, with the goods he stole, or attempted to steal, valued at more than $24,500.

The 27-year-old, a former South Canterbury resident, was in the Timaru District Court on Thursday for sentencing on 13 shoplifting charges, a charge of threatening to kill/do grievous bodily harm, a family relationship assault and breaching a protection order.

Paula, who has been in custody for five months, pleaded guilty to 13 thefts from Dunedin businesses on October 14, January 24 and 29, February 13, 18, 19, 27 and March 3 (twice), 4 (twice), 5 and 8.

The largest single theft was of goods worth $13,210.27 from Countdown Central Dunedin on March 3 when Paula targeted “multiple different grocery, health and beauty items”, placing them in reusable chiller bags according to the summary of facts.

Paula’s shoplifting spree began at Countdown Andersons Bay ($52.96) and was followed by hits on Farmers ($4349.98), Briscoes ($779.96), Farmers ($194), Countdown South Dunedin ($170), The Warehouse South Dunedin ($385), Briscoes ($1399.99), Countdown Central ($13,210.07), The Warehouse ($2621.94), Countdown Central ($106.97, $2700 and $2348.50) and Pak'nSave South Dunedin ($200).

“The aggregate value of the items uplifted during these events totals $24,519.37.”

Although the summary said “reparation would be sought for all items not recovered in re-saleable condition”, such an application was not filed, a decision which Judge Dravitzki said he didn’t understand while also adding that it was an “extraordinary amount of money”.

Paula told police that he stole the items “because he was depressed, and he was needing to pay for meth”.

Paula was also unable to get away with all the items he attempted to take and dumped them in various places.

“Your mode of operation was [to] go into a store, take large amounts of property and leave,” the judge said.

“It was blatant, unsophisticated, but prolific offending.”

Judge Dravitzki said on the occasions that Paula was challenged by staff the property was abandoned.

“Aggravating it is, in one instance, you made a threat to a shop attendant.”

The threat occurred at Pak'nSave. It involved Paula first saying he had Covid-19 when challenged for a bag inspection, and when pressed more, replied “no, stop following me, or I will stab you and keep stabbing you if you keep following me”.

The jail sentence for the thefts and the threat was 18 months, which was uplifted by six months for family violence in an unrelated incident in Porirua and breaching a protection order on November 14, 2022. A further three months was added for breaches of intensive supervision and two months for offending on bail, resulting in 29 months jail before discounts.

Judge Dravitzki allowed a 25% reduction for an early guilty plea and a further 25% for cultural and drug addiction issues.

The judge said Paula’s lawyer, Paul Bradford, had raised “a large number of factors” from the cultural report “about your circumstances and the difficulties in your life connected to your offending”.

Drug addiction was “an undoubted connection” to Paula’s offending.

“It does appear quite clear that these thefts occurred when your life was entirely out of control with a raging meth addiction.”

Judge Dravitzki said the “seriousness of the offending does require a sentence of imprisonment”.

“The sentence will be longer than the period you spent in custody.”

Paula’s jail term was 14 months and two weeks, with standard and special conditions for six months after his release.

“I consider that to be an appropriate sentence to impose.

“Post sentencing conditions will allow Corrections to provide support to you. I grant leave to apply for home detention if an appropriate address becomes available.”