'Excitement in the air' as Waimate gets ready for day one of Winter Festival

From left, Patrick Partleton, 16, of the Fright Night at Bushtown, project manager, Jo Sutherland and Patricia Baker getting ready for the Waimate Winter Festival at Seddon Square.

There was a buzz in the Waimate air as the final touches were made ahead of day one of the town’s inaugural Winter Festival on Saturday.

Organised by the group behind the White Horse monument redevelopment, Waimate2gether, the town's first Winter Festival will include various events, workshops, exhibitions, concerts, a street party and light show.

On Friday, project manager Jo Sutherland said, preparations for the festival were going “really good”.

“There has been lots of community support. Everyone’s excited and are in high spirits,” Sutherland said.

“There’s real excitement in the air.”

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff Barbara Chapman sets up for day 1 of the Waimate Winter Festival at Seddon Square.

Sutherland said the sun was shining on Friday which was “always good” and volunteers were setting up Seddon Square which will be the location for some events.

She said all schools in the district were involved in the festival and that was a good way to get the word out.

The activities on Saturday were a perfect way to start the festival, she agreed, adding that there was already a “buzz” in town.

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff Patricia Baker getting ready for the Waimate Winter Festival.

“It's always exciting to see it all come together. The community has put in a tremendous amount of work to make the festival happen, and it's all paid off.”

Sutherland said she hoped the inaugural festival would only be a starting point, and it would grow further in years to come.

Her message to the Waimate District and the wider South Canterbury community was to “come down”, be part of the festival, support it and all the restaurants and retailers in town.

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff Barbara Chapman with her decorated rugby ball dressed as Humpty Dumpty which she will hang on a tree during the Waimate Winter Festival at Seddon Square.

Here’s what day 1 of the Winter Festival holds:

9am-12pm – community farmers market plus lantern making, rock art and live music.

12pm-3pm – butterfly basics creative workshop ($50 per person. Bookings essential).

4pm-5.30pm – Bushtown rock art treasure hunt (gold coin donation)

5pm-7pm – Kid’s art and sculpture trail ($5 per family)

6pm-9pm – Fright night at Bushtown (gold coin donation)

The full event calendar for the Winter Festival can be found on Waimate2gether’s website or social media page.

Some workshops required payment to help the local community organisations and need to be booked in advance, while others will accept a gold coin donation.