Jail for defendant feeling 'vulnerable and fragile'

An aerial view of the small North Otago township of Hampden where a firearms incident on December 29, 2022 led to a resident being jailed for 20 months when he appeared in the Timaru District Court. (File photo)

A 31-year-old man told a District Court judge in Timaru that he “no longer felt safe in jail”, but that's where he was headed again after sentencing on firearms and driving charges on Thursday.

After the court heard that Jaime Robin Laing had suffered a head injury in an assault when on bail after the offending he was to be sentenced on, the Hampden, North Otago, man issued an emotional address to the judge, saying he was apologising.

“I’m disappointed in myself ... I’m ashamed of what I’ve put my family through.”

Judge Dravitzki said he was aware of what had happened to Laing and was “conscious of your circumstances”.

Laing continued, saying he had “done a lot of time in jail”.

“A lot of it was self sabotage. I felt safe in jail, but I no longer feel safe in jail.

”I’m feeling quite vulnerable and fragile to be honest.”

However, Judge Dravitzki told the Laing “the outcome today will be a sentence of jail”.

Laing had pleaded guilty to two charges of unlawful possession of firearms (a shotgun and a Lee Enfield .303 rifle), driving while disqualified and breaching a protection order by possessing a firearm. All charges arose from an incident in Hampden on December 29, 2022.

Judge Dravitzki said Laing had been clearing out his father’s possessions and had discovered the guns.

“You took it on yourself to go to an area and start taking pot shots at fence posts,” the judge said.

Laing travelled to the rural area on a quad bike, but a nearby farmer heard the shots, became concerned for stock and called police.

When police arrived, Laing fled “at speed” on the quad bike, throwing the firearms into a ditch before stopping for police when they activated their lights and took them back to where the firearms were.

“I accept that no one was necessarily threatened, but this was potentially a really dangerous situation,” the judge said.

“It was late in the evening, police were involved ... it had the chance to escalate in a really serious and dangerous way.”

Judge Dravitzki said aggravating features were more than one weapon was involved, they were being discharged, it breached the protection order which Laing was aware did not allow possession of firearms.

The judge also revealed Laing had previous convictions of violent offending as recent as February 2022 involving robbery and possession of firearms. In 2018, Laing was also convicted of possessing an offensive weapon and breaching a protection order.

“These are all relevant ... you knew you shouldn’t have possession of the weapons.”

Judge Dravitzki decided on two years jail for the firearms and various factors, but added three months for breaching the protection order, one month for driving while disqualified driving and one month for an unrelated wilful damage charge to a police car that occurred in July.

From 29 months, there was a 25% early guilty plea discount and three months allowance for time spent on electronically monitored bail which reduced the end sentence to 20 months jail.

Judge Dravitzki said he took into account the injuries Laing suffered in the serious assault, and he was granted permission to apply for home detention when a suitable address was found.

Laing was also disqualified from driving for six months, ordered to pay $337.50 reparation for police car damage and the destruction of firearms was ordered.