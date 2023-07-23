More jail for repetitive thief and burglar as convictions pass 70

A man with 69 previous convictions now has several more after being sentenced in the Timaru District Court on July 20, 2023. (File photo)

A 36-year-old man who had already notched up 32 jail sentences, was handed another when he appeared in the Timaru District Court on Thursday.

Scott James Brokenshire added three more burglary convictions – all committed in Methven on February 20-21, 2023 – to the 10 he had already accumulated when he appeared before Judge Dominic Dravitzki on those charges, plus driving while disqualified and possession of an offensive weapon (knuckledusters on September 27, 2022).

Brokenshire and an associate broke into the Philip Wareing Ltd yard twice on the night, stealing 1800 litres of diesel on the first occasion late on the 20th and unlawfully taking a Toyota Rav4 vehicle valued at $3000 a few hours later on the 21st. The vehicle was later located vandalised and damaged in the Ashburton River bed.

In between those events the pair entered Panel and Paint Ltd and made three unsuccessful attempts to unlock vehicles.

Brokenshire, who had been in custody since February 23, accepted all the responsibility for the offending.

Police prosecutor Dave Ellis said the burglaries showed “a high level of premeditation” in taking a trailer with the fuel pods on it to steal the fuel.

“Another aggravating feature is he was also on sentence effectively for previous burglary offending,” Ellis said.

“He was also on bail for an offensive weapons charge as well.”

Judge Dravitzki said Brokenshire had “a significant history of criminal convictions” and highlighted 18 months jail in 2021 for five burglaries and seven charges of using a document.

“You have 69 previous convictions, 32 of those have sentences of imprisonment,” the judge said.

“There are 10 prior theft matters and 10 prior burglary convictions.”

The judge said the pre-sentence indicated Brokenshire took responsibility and wanted to do something to turn his life around.

Ellis said there were a number of aggravating features, and he was sceptical about some factors of the report.

Judge Dravitzki said the aggravating features were an “undoubtedly high level of premeditation”, the taking of a “substantial amount of fuel” and taking the vehicle which was vandalised and damaged.

“We are not talking just a single event. There were more than one, with two at one address.”

Judge Dravitzki settled on 18 months for the fuel theft burglary, adding 11 months for the other two burglaries and one month each for disqualified driving and possessing the knuckle duster for a 31-month total.

A trio of other relevant factors – history of offending, offending on bail and offending while already on sentence conditions – added a further four months.

From 35 months jail, Judge Dravitzki then allowed a 25% early guilty plea reduction and a further 10% for the cultural report, reducing the sentence to 24 months.

The judge granted Brokenshire leave to apply for home detention, but there was no appropriate address currently available.

“You’ve said you want to take real steps to try and change the trajectory of your life and should be given that opportunity.”

Judge Dravitzki said he was still sceptical about that as “people awaiting sentencing say that”.

Brokenshire will be subjected to standard and special release conditions at the end of his jail term and Judge Dravitzki also ordered $3223.63 reparation for the damage to the Rav4 vehicle, disqualified him from driving for six months and ordered destruction of the knuckle dusters.