High hopes for Mt Dobson Ski Area opening, with snow forecast over the weekend

It’s been a rocky start to the ski season for Mt Dobson Ski Area with a lack of snow leaving the field unable to open, but the weather forecast this weekend has staff “jumping for joy”.

Mt Dobson Ski Area commercial manager James Lazor said they had originally planned to open on July 1, but the lack of snow had forced them to remain closed, meaning they missed the usually busy winter school holiday trading window.

Lazor said the field got some snow during the day on Thursday, and more overnight, with about 16 centimetres falling.

“We hope to take advantage of the front that's coming through over the weekend and start building on that.

“If we get more snow over the weekend we’ll work on the slopes, prepare food for customers and make sure the staff have had their induction and are fully trained,” Lazor said.

Mt Dobson Ski Field/Supplied Mt Dobson ski field got some snow during the day on Thursday, and more overnight, with about 16 centimetres falling.

Lazor said if the front comes through as forecast, they had high hopes of being able to open the ski field as early as the middle of next week or late next week.

“The staff were really excited when they saw the forecast for the weekend and were jumping for joy.”

The MetService issued a heavy rain watch on Friday morning for the Canterbury region south of Cheviot for 24 hours starting at 6pm on Saturday.

“Periods of heavy rain. Rainfall amounts may reach warning criteria, especially towards the foothills and about Banks Peninsula.

“Snow is forecast to fall to around 600 metres at first about the High Country, then the snow level should rise above 1000 metres Saturday night and overnight. Note, further rain or showers are possible into Sunday night, and this Watch may be extended.”

Lazor said the last snowfall they had prior to this week was on June 28, and they had not had a season like this in about seven years.

“It definitely looks like winter has arrived.

“It would be ideal if we get snow early in the week, and then have a sunny weekend.”

James Lazor/SUPPLIED Mt Dobson pictured in July 2021.

He said staff were on stand-by, and had been trucking snow from the car park and road to prepare a base on the ski field ahead of the incoming weather.

They moved snow in this way most years, he said.

Lake Ōhau Lodge and Ōhau Snow Fields operator Mike Neilson said they were enjoying a good ski season, and had been able to operate for 14 of the 16 days of the school holidays.

“We have had a couple of small falls of snow, and we’ve been making snow since the start of June,” Neilson said.

The number of people visiting the ski field had been “very steady” he said, adding that the lodge was “heavily booked” and they were hoping to have a good weekend.

“We were suffering from fog this morning (Friday) but it cleared up this afternoon, and it's been nothing but blue skies.”

Supplied/Stuff A truck is used to cart snow from the car park at Mt Dobson onto the ski field to create a base ahead of an anticipated snowfall.

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency warned weekend drivers across Canterbury, Banks Peninsula and Westland to be aware of the heavy rain and snow warnings in place.

“Please take care and be aware there could be slips which may close lanes temporarily given the drenched state of some hillsides and the already exposed slip-faces from previous events,” Steve Rusbatch, Waka Kotahi contract maintenance manager for North Canterbury said.

“Crews are monitoring the network and are ready to respond as quickly as possible.”

Waka Kotahi said there were also road snowfall warnings in place for Lewis, Burkes, Arthur’s and Porters Passes – State Highways 7, 8 and 73 from Saturday into Sunday and “restrictions are again likely”.

“Please check your route before you leave and prepare accordingly.”