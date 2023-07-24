South Canterbury ski areas prepare fields after big snowfalls

After a slow start to winter, Mt Dobson is now aiming to open to the public this coming weekend after decent snowfalls over the last two days.

Mt Dobson Ski Area commercial manager James Lazor said the ski field had received a “fantastic” 81 centimetres of snow at its base since Thursday, 65cm of which fell over the weekend.

“It's a great number,” Lazor said.

He said it was still snowing at the ski area on Monday morning, and the plan was for staff to start preparation of the field, including clearing the roads, with the aim to open next weekend.

Mt Dobson Ski Field/Supplied Snow at Mt Dobson ski field on Friday morning.

Roundhill Ski Area was also closed on Monday with staff busy preparing to reopen after receiving 72cm of fresh snow over the weekend.

A snow report for the ski area said it was still “snowing lightly with low visibility” on the mountain at 6am on Monday.

“After a consistent snowfall over the last day and a half, we have received over 70cm of snow at the base.

“Our team are still busy with the mammoth task of snow clearing, grooming and preparing all our facilities for opening tomorrow (Tuesday).”

Ōhau Snow Fields was open on Monday, and reported 5cm snowfall over the 24 hours to 6am Monday.

MetService meteorologist April Clark said the big low pressure system which brought the snowfall over the weekend was “quite persistent”, and was sitting east of the country.

However, she said the front was weakening with rain across South Canterbury expected to ease on Monday with a change to a south-westerly flow later in the week.

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency issued a road condition warning for State Highway 79 between Geraldine and Fairlie.

“Due to surface flooding, and a slip near Mount Michael Road, there is a 50kmh temporary speed restriction in place. Take extra care along this route.”