Inclusive sports group provides opportunities for young South Canterbury athletes

Halberg Foundation South Canterbury Regional Sports Group member Caty Davies, 11, of Geraldine, takes part in a croquet session at Mountainview High School on Sunday.

An inclusive South Canterbury sports group already has members eyeing up the Paralympics in just its second year of operation.

The Halberg Foundation South Canterbury Regional Sports Group held a get-together on Sunday where members of the Ashbury Croquet Club showed them the ropes.

The foundation aims to support those aged under-21 in the region living with disability into active lives through funding, camps, equipment, and sport.

It regularly holds sessions where members are able to learn about a range of sports.

Halberg Foundation Canterbury, West Coast and Tasman adviser Mitchell Rhodes said the group comprised young people aged 5 to 21 who had a mixture of physical and intellectual disabilities.

“We established it [the group] so that young people who have disabilities within the South Canterbury region have the opportunity to connect with each other and be active once a month,’’ Rhodes said.

Rachael Comer/Stuff Group member Georgina Latta, 8, also has a go.

Prior to the formation of the group, many individuals with disabilities lacked any formal opportunity to connect with their peers and engage in new sporting opportunities on a regular basis, he said.

The group’s sessions are delivered to by sporting and activity providers who have been contacted by the foundation, with the aim to grow inclusive sport within the region.

“The young people get to try a new sport/activity and the providers get to build their capability and confidence to deliver to mixed abilities, something they can take back to their regular programmes to improve inclusion.’’

He hoped the programme would grow in the region, and be able to increase the regularity of the sessions.

“The sessions are hosted at Mountainview High School who have been a supporter of the Halberg Foundation and their physical education staff have been through our inclusion training course.’’

So far this year the group has held sessions with South Canterbury Tennis, Mid and South Canterbury YMCA, South Canterbury Basketball and netball, and the croquet club.

Rachael Comer/Stuff Halberg Foundation South Canterbury Regional Sports Group members take part in a croquet session at Mountainview High School on Sunday.

Halberg volunteer Tarryn Fahey, of Timaru, said the group was in its second year, and it was great to be able to provide young people with disabilities the opportunity to take part in sport.

Being in a smaller centre, the young people often did not have the same access to sport, or funding, that bigger centres did, she said.

“It’s about access to sport for every person,’’ she said.

Members of the group had taken part in the Halberg Games earlier this year, with some winning medals, she said.

“There are a lot of scouts at those games and some of the kids would like to aim to be NZ Paralympians.’’

It was hoped 10 of the group’s members would return to the games in Auckland in April next year, she said.