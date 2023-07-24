Dirty water at river intakes prompts urgent conserve water notice

Timaru District Council said the volume of water coming down the rivers has made it dirtier than they were able to treat, so all intakes were turned off.

Timaru District residents have been asked to urgently conserve water and a boil water notice is in place for St Andrews and Waitohi.

The Timaru District Council, on their social media page on Sunday night, said the volume of water coming down the rivers had made it “dirtier than we're able to treat, so all intakes have been turned off”.

“All our schemes are now operating on stored reserves.

“Everyone needs to conserve water urgently, so we don't run dry and have to take dirty water into the schemes and require a boil water notice.”

For St Andrews and Waitohi, the council said, as a precaution, water needs to be boiled for at least a minute before personal usage such as drinking, cooking and teeth brushing.

On Sunday, Waimate District Council temporarily shut down water supply for Hook-Waituna, Cannington, Waihaorunga and Waikakahi Water Scheme users.

The council said it was due to deterioration of water quality at the sources due to recent rainfall in the catchments.

“We advise consumers to conserve water where they can,” the council said.

“Please also inform all your staff and tenants on your property of this notice and your neighbours.”

The council also cautioned about the large amount of surface flooding around the district.

“Please avoid all roads with fords as these are impassable and will be for the next few days. Avoid all unnecessary travel if possible.”

Following heavy rainfall over the weekend, the Orari River in the Timaru district was at risk of localised flooding.

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency’s website said, due to surface flooding and a slip near Mount Michael Rd, a 50kmh temporary speed restriction was in place on State Highway 79 (Fairlie to Geraldine).

SH79, between Gudex Rd and Maxwell Rd Intersections, was earlier closed due to flooding and has reopened to one lane under Stop/Go traffic management and temporary speed restrictions.

“Road users are advised to stop on request and take extra care along this route,” Waka Kotahi said.