Police investigating after Timaru buildings vandalised with similar tagging

Police are on the hunt for those responsible for tagging buildings in Timaru and one of the clues they have is a word – ‘Abrakadabra’.

Acting Sergeant Richard Davis, of Timaru, said police received reports of tagging on a wall at Ara Institute of Canterbury’s Timaru campus (Arthur St side) on Sunday.

“We have seen an increase in tagging locally,” Davis said.

Davis said all the tagging was in black with the same “quite distinctive” font, and the name Abrakadabra appears on most of them.

Although inquiries were ongoing, Davis said the similarities present within the tagging suggested it might be the work of one person.

Police are going through CCTV footage as part of the inquiries to identify those responsible and hold them accountable, he said.

Davis said the tagging had occurred on commercial and residential properties across town, including the CBD.

The official police reports show three buildings vandalised, but Davis said Timaru Community Patrol had found more of the same tagging.

He added, the community patrol had been doing a good job removing the tagging from the buildings.