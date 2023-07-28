Landlord's cleanup work of 'massive' mess saves tenant thousands

An aerial view of Ōamaru’s harbour looking west towards a residential area that includes Hull St. Photo taken January 2022.

A tenant ordered to pay more than $7500 towards a cleanup of a property she left in an "absolutely dirty and disgraceful condition" would have faced a much higher bill had it not been for the work undertaken by her landlord.

"The tenant did not leave the premises reasonably clean and tidy and did not remove all rubbish," Tenancy Tribunal adjudicator K Shirley’s decision said, adding there was also “extensive damage”.

Shirley said it was obvious the cleanup of what the tenant, Caitlin Paige Doris Jools Smith, left behind at the Hull St, Ōamaru address was "a mammoth task and would have taken many hours".

“The directors of the landlord company (Jinjer Properties Ltd) cleaned and tidied both the interior and exterior of the Hull St premises themselves.

"Had they not done the work themselves, the costs of engaging contractors to do the work would likely have been several thousand dollars."

Shirley said it was "striking that the landlord has not claimed for their time and labour and have only sought reimbursement for the cleaning products and Waste Management tip fees for removing many loads of rubbish from the premises".

A similar approach to the costs of repairing damage to the property by the landlord had also saved the tenant another large bill, Shirley said.

"The damage is more than fair wear and tear, and the tenant has not disproved liability for the damage which I find was intentional due to the nature and extent of the damage.

"As with the cleaning and tidying of the premises, the landlords completed most of the repairs themselves except for carpet replacement and window glazing.

"However, the landlords have not claimed for their time and labour, only seeking reimbursement for the products purchased to complete the repairs.

"Once again, had they engaged contractors, the repair costs would have been several thousand dollars."

The adjudicator's extensive list of damage caused during the tenancy consisted of several holes in walls and doors; wallpaper ripped from the walls; writing on walls; extensive stains and marks on carpets throughout the premises some of which appeared to be paint, hair dye and tar, which could not be removed by cleaning; damaged blinds; a broken window; and broken light fittings.

The landlord was also awarded $1300 exemplary damages for the removal or interference with smoke alarms.

Shirley found Smith, who did not attend the tribunal hearing in Timaru, had committed an unlawful act in removing the smoke alarms on more than one occasion which resulted in the landlord issuing a 14-day notice asking them to remedy the breach.

"However, at the end of the tenancy they discovered that smoke alarms were missing again."

Shirley said a tenant must not cause or permit any interference with, or render inoperative, any means of escape from fire within the meaning of the Building Act 2004. The definition of “means of escape” includes “all active and passive protection features required to warn people of fire”, which covers smoke alarms.

"The effect of removing smoke alarms has obvious and serious consequences for the occupants of a building and the building owners. It is of significant public interest that there is compliance with fire safety protections."

The largest single part of the $7573.01 total award was $4025 for the carpet replacement which cost $5279 to replace, but depreciation resulted in the reduction. The carpet was replaced in three upstairs bedrooms, one downstairs bedroom, a hallway, stairs and in the lounge.

Other payments ordered were: Cleaning products $257.40; rubbish removal tip fees $345.15; paint products $288.36; replacement doors $119.89; light bulbs, lamp holder and batten holder products $119.47; window repairs $202.06; various knobs, hinges & shelving products for repairs $269.24; loss of rent/labour $626; exemplary damages for removing smoke alarm $1300; filing fee reimbursement $20.44. The Bond Centre was also to pay the $1700 bond it held to the landlord.