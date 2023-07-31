One act play festival to feature four South Canterbury productions

Encore One Act Play Festival’s I Will cast members, from left, Lee Parcell, Eddie Still and Marque Lamont prepare for Timaru's Encore One Act Play Festival.

The growing popularity of one act plays has prompted the South Canterbury Drama League to put on a festival dedicated to them.

The Encore One Act Play Festival at Timaru’s The Playhouse will be held on August 11 and 12, and will feature four plays produced in South Canterbury.

The drama league’s manager Sharleyne Diamond​ said the festival would be a chance for playwrights in the region to show their short plays “are up there with the best’’.

“The drama league's very beginnings were with a one act play competition in 1927,’’ Diamond said.

“Although not a competition this time, the festival is something we are wanting to hold biennially​ to give playwrights the opportunity of showcasing their plays in a working theatre.’’

She said the plays were a great way to be entertained by short, high energy performances rather than one long show.

“Having an audience for these works will be a great thrill for the playwrights and actors,’’ she said.

Among the festival’s performances were two new award-winning productions by Timaru’s Wayne Doyle.

Supplied Faith will feature Aaron Segar and Kit Winter-Davis.

Both were recently performed in Dunedin as part of the national Theatrefest competition.

Faith was a story about an old man's search for his long-lost daughter which also tied in with the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

The play won the prize for most outstanding adult production at the national competition, and Kit Winter-Davis also won the excellence in acting award.

His second play I Will was a tale about the story behind the well-known Shakespeare play Romeo and Juliet.

Also featuring in the festival was Wedding Party, by director TJ Ramsay, and Mission Impawsible by Susanne Smith.

Tickets were only $20 and available from iTicket or at the door. The show would start at 7pm.