Intersection of Timaru's June St and Park Ln to get roundabout

The Timaru Herald captured drivers at the June St/Park Ln intersection where a roundabout is planned.

A roundabout will be installed at the intersection of Timaru’s Park Lane and June St which the council hopes will “improve traffic movements” in the area.

An update on the project was given at a Timaru District Council meeting almost four weeks ago, but it has taken the council until this week to clarify aspects of the project.

Council spokesperson Stephen Doran said the project was to improve “the road surface on Park Ln, from Wai-iti Rd to, and including, the June St intersection, following the major water main renewal project’’.

The roundabout would be installed following that work, he said.

At the meeting, on July 25, councillor Owen Jackson told the council’s land transport manager Suzy Ratahi he was curious about what was happening and asked for an update.

In response, Ratahi said, “We have gone and done the detailed investigations, put some pricing through for the construction, and at the moment we’re concentrating on getting the Port Loop construction completed, and then the team will be cracking into Park Ln following that.”

JOHN BISSET/Stuff The intersection of Park Ln and June St in Timaru where a roundabout will be installed.

As well as more road reconstruction on Park Ln, a roundabout at the end of June St/Park Ln would be put in as part of a Road to Zero programme contribution, she said.

The programme, part of the Government’s Road Safety Strategy 2020-2030, planned to reduce road deaths by 40% over the 10 years.

Ratahi said it was hoped the roundabout would also “improve the traffic movements in that area’’.

The roundabout may also reduce some of the rat racing, a tactic used to avoid heavy traffic and long delays at traffic signals, that was seen at the intersection, she said.

Doran said the mini roundabout would remove any confusion when it came to right of way at the intersection.

“There will be no assumed priority for any motorists approaching the intersection, which will moderate driver manoeuvring speeds at and around the location,” he said.

“The roundabout will be installed as part of Park Ln road condition works at the end of the project.’’

It would be a physical roundabout – raised, but a mountable centre circle island, with a raised island on the Park Ln south leg, he said.

“It will be the same as the existing mini-roundabout at the Douglas St/Lindus St intersection.’’