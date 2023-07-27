Knife shown in Timaru gang incident

A knife was produced by a Black Power gang member in a confrontation in Timaru with a former gang prospect, evidence presented in the Timaru District Court revealed. (File photo)

A former Black Power gang prospect was targeted by a patched member of the gang holding a knife as his attempts to drive away from a property were blocked by a vehicle, the Timaru District Court heard.

Tyron John Saunders, 27, pleaded guilty to possessing an offensive weapon - a knife - in Grants Rd, Timaru, on July 10, when he appeared before Judge Dominic Dravitzki on Tuesday.

Police prosecutor Dave Ellis said Saunders and the victim knew each other.

“The defendant is a patched member of Black Power Timaru, while the victim is a former gang prospect that has since left.”

Ellis said the victim noticed two men he knew sitting in a nearby vehicle when he exited a property on Grants Rd at about 8pm on July 10.

“When the victim attempted to drive away towards Old North Rd, the vehicle the defendant was a passenger in pulled out and cut the victim off at the intersection of Forth St.”

Ellis said the vehicle the defendant was in “manoeuvred towards the victim’s and collided with it before the victim could get it out of the way”.

“The defendant exited the vehicle and walked towards the victim who was still in his vehicle. He was holding a knife.”

Saunders then “gestured towards the victim in a striking pose” outside the window of the vehicle the victim was in.

Ellis said at this stage the victim managed to drive off to avoid being injured.

The defendant’s lawyer, John Black, said it was important to note that his client wasn’t driving the vehicle but Judge Dominic Dravitzki said “obviously the context of this offending is concerning”.

Judge Dravitzki, in convicting Saunders, called for a pre-sentence report to enable an assessment for the suitability of an electronically-monitored sentence.

Saunders was remanded on bail for sentencing on November 2. Police also sought an order for destruction of the knife.

The man alleged to have been driving the vehicle Saunders was in also appeared. The 39-year-old made no pleas to charges of careless driving, possessing a methamphetamine pipe and possessing cannabis. He was remanded on bail to August 8.