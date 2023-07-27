An 'all rural' Hamersley Cup final has the respective towns excited, and teams raring to go

Gaye Jackson, Kim Constable and Annabel Patrick from Rainbow Cafe with blue and red balloons in support of the Waimate RFC ahead of the Hamersley Cup final this weekend.

As Waimate and Temuka’s senior rugby teams prepare for the Hamersley Cup final, their respective communities are getting in behind them.

Waimate’s Manchester Park will play host for Saturday’s final.

Waimate’s player-coach Miles Medlicott said the team had planned three training sessions this week to make up for disruptions caused by some players being away representing South Canterbury in the Ranfurly Shield challenge in Wellington last week.

“We had a training session on Saturday just to get some clarity on how we’ll play,” Medlicott said.

“The team’s excited, and they are also excited the match is happening at Manchester Park. This will be another chance for us to take a further step and lift the cup.”

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff Temuka Pharmacy technician Rosa Mehrtens and pharmacist Tash Clemens with black and white balloons in support of the Temuka RFC ahead of the Hamersley Cup final.

Temuka, after beating Celtic on July 15, will be aiming for its fourth Hamersley Cup title in five years having lifted the silverware in 2019 (41-10 over Celtic), 2020 (20-18 over Waimate) and 2021 (33-3 over Harlequins).

Waimate, which last won the senior title in 1995, beat Harlequins on July 15 to secure a place in the final.

Speaking about his first year of coaching, Medlicott said he had loved coaching and playing for the team.

“I’ve had a great team behind me, and I’ve got good support from the players, the assistant coach and the managers.”

He said the team was looking forward to playing in front of a supportive hometown crowd.

Temuka assistant coach Nathan Robinson said the team was tracking well, and the semi-final had been a good lead-in to the final.

“Celtic put us to the test, and it was a close game ... it was a good rehearsal for the final,” Robinson said.

“We had favourable round-robin games to get us to where we are. Before the semi-finals we had two weeks of playing where we ticked some boxes and fixed some things with the team.”

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff Waimate ITM retailer, Sara Davis in support of the Waimate RFC.

Robinson said the players were “really excited” for the “all rural” final on Saturday, and he expected it to be a “really good game”.

“The players know we play for a club, but also for the community and for each other.”

Temuka Community Board chair Charles Scarsbrook said the town’s retailers had got behind the team, decorating windows in Temuka colours.

“Temuka rugby has always been strong, and they have had historic and fantastic runs of multiple wins before.

“There is always a buzz when Temuka makes it to the finals.”

Scarsbrook encouraged the community to head to Waimate to support the team on Saturday.

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff Waimate’s Miles Medlicott says the team had a training session on Saturday and will have two more sessions before the final.

Waimate mayor Craig Rowley said it was going to be a “big weekend” for the town, which was also celebrating its inaugural Winter Festival’s big street party on the same day, and he expects big crowds at both events.

“Everyone is right behind the team,” Rowley said.

“The shops have already started putting up the blue and red.”

Rowley wished the Waimate team the best of luck and asked the community to get out and support them and the street party.

The street party starts at 6pm and will include performances by bands, an opera, a message from Kaylee Bell and a big line dance to her song – Boots n All.