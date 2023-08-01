Sleepless in Timaru: Toothpaste tablet aims to help with sleep

Timaru Boys High School student and chief executive of Pearly White, Moss Peake, talks about his group's toothpaste tablets which have sleep inducing properties aimed solving insomnia through the Young Enterprise Scheme.

Sleepless nights at a school hostel in Timaru have inspired a group of students into a new business venture that could make the problem a thing of the past.

The business Pearly White is part of the Young Enterprise Scheme (YES) which is a nationwide learn-by-doing programme and competition, with students setting up and running a real business.

Timaru Boys’ High School students Moss Peake (chief executive), Olly Evans (marketing), Charlie Paul (production), Jack Scott (chief financial officer), Jack Neal (communications) and Ben Shaw (sales) set up Pearly White at the start of 2023, and have raised $3500-$4000 to fund development of the New Zealand-made chewable tablets venture.

The tablets, when chewed, turn into a toothpaste, and contain tart cherry which is said to support melatonin levels in the body, which enable it to relax and help promote sleep.

Moss said after chewing the tablet into paste "you just brush your teeth like normal".

"We were originally going to use melatonin, but we got turned away from that idea because melatonin has to be prescribed in New Zealand, so we found tart cherry which just comes from cherries, and it boosts natural melatonin level in the body."

Olly said through research the group had “found that G-protein receptors on your tongue, involved in taste, send off signals to the brain even when the paste is spat out, therefore once the tongue tastes the paste, the sleep agent will take effect”.

“The brain will still boost melatonin production without the user having to digest the toothpaste,” Olly said.

Moss said "four of us are hostel boys so we sort of struggle to sleep”.

“The last thing you do before you go to bed is brush your teeth and (we) wondered how we could sort of incorporate that into helping with sleep.

"That's where the idea sparked."

Olly said they talked to chemists, made some connections and a pharmacist at Roberts Pharmacy in Timaru, Peter Burton, had been a big help.

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff Timaru Boys High School students, from left, Charlie Paul, Jack Scott, Jack Neal, Olly Evans and Moss Peake show off some prototypes of the Pearly White tablets they are getting produced that assist with both dental hygiene and sleeping as part of the nationwide Young Enterprise Scheme.

"Right now it is in the research phase," Olly said.

"We've got a contract, and it is being developed as we speak. We've purchased packaging and stuff but right now we are a little bit in the waiting phase ... waiting for it to get here."

The students said they were excited about the project’s possibilities.

“There is nothing in the market similar. Overseas there is melatonin toothpaste but not in NZ and none in tablet form,” Olly said.

Prototype versions of the product have been trialled on other hostel students at Timaru Girls’ High School, Craighead Diocesean and Boys' High.

“The early trials showed it was quite effective ... we have received a lot of good feedback,” Moss said.

Corporate Print in Timaru had designed the packaging which was being printed in China while the tablets are made in New Zealand.

Pre-orders would be available soon through their website at $13.99 for 60 tablets with the first batch of 500 units of 60 tablets due in early October.

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff A print proof of packaging for Pearly White tablets that combine toothpaste and sleep inducing properties.

“Once we start selling them we will just try and get bigger and bigger,” Moss said.

“In the future we are looking to expand into morning tablets which will have a green tea extract in them which would wake you up in the morning as it is a natural source of caffeine, so it would give you a boost in the morning.

"Our aim of it is to earn us passive income while we are at university.

"We want to go nationwide in supermarkets and stuff ... retail it, wholesale it, that would be ideal... we are the process of applying to them at the moment, but it is a bit to do that as we don't actually have the physical product yet."

On Friday the group won the South Canterbury Chamber of Commerce Innovate Business Conference Package worth $1845, which meant a trade site to display their product to 140 guests from the region's business community, along with three tickets to attend the November 1 event.

They also won $60 in judges-allocated money gifted by South Canterbury YES and the chamber as well as third-best pitch and $30 cash.