Timaru's Bidwill Trust Hospital instals robot technology

Timaru’s Bidwill surgeons, from left, Frank Wurmitzer, Dave Templeton and Sean van Heerden and the new orthopaedic robot.

Timaru’s Bidwill Trust Hospital could be the first in the South Island to instal an orthopaedic robot, described as “near miraculous’’, and a Temuka man whose second knee operation involved the use of the technology is singing its praises.

The Velys Robotic-Assisted Solution was developed by DePuy Synthes, the orthopaedics company of Johnson and Johnson.

Bidwill general manager Tina Rogers said the robot was acquired for use in the hospital’s theatres as part of the governing board’s strategy of equipping specialists with state-of-the art technology.

“Every year, Bidwill specialists perform more than 150 knee replacement surgeries for patients, which means the robotic-assisted solution will be in high demand,’’ Rogers said.

Orthopaedic surgeons Mark Cvitanich, Dave Templeton, Sean van Heerden and Frank Wurmitzer said the robot was making a big difference to the early outcomes of knee replacement surgeries at the hospital.

While surgeons were in total control of the process, the robotic-guided system provided advantages for the patient.

“Every knee is different,’’ the surgeons said in a statement.

“The beauty of this robot system is that it allows us to individualise knee joint replacement to match the unique bony anatomy and soft tissue envelope of each patient’s knee.’’

It also allowed for precise, accurate cuts, resulting in better outcomes for the patient including less pain, less time in hospital and faster recovery, they said.

Mylen Hamilton, a police officer in Timaru, had two knee replacement surgeries – the right using traditional procedures and, more recently, the left with the robot-assisted procedure.

He said the difference between knees was like “night and day’’.

While he said he has had excellent results from both knee surgeries, the robot-assisted procedure resulted in far less swelling, and a marked reduction in pain. He was also mobile much more quickly, he said.

“I walked out of hospital with crutches because they said that was procedure, but I tossed them into a corner when I got home and that’s where they stayed,’’ he said.

“With the first operation on the right knee, I had pain at night with trouble sleeping for more than a week. With the new robot-assisted left knee, I slept through the night my first day back at home.”

Hamilton said both knees were now “very good’’.

“I can run, jump, exercise ... whatever, it’s all good.’’

The robot was available to all of Bidwill’s orthopaedic surgeons.