Timaru independent bookstore introduces secondhand sales as cost of living continues to bite

Timaru Booksellers owner Renee Rowland is now selling secondhand books from the shop in an attempt to keep things viable during a slower selling period.

A Timaru business is embarking on a new chapter as it introduces secondhand book sales for the first time in a bid to evolve and survive.

For the past three years, Timaru Booksellers has sold mostly new books, but since the start of this year, owner Renee Rowland has noticed a change in customer behaviour.

“I opened here in the middle of Covid [July 2020], so it’s hard to know what normal is,’’ she said.

“But this year I’ve noticed a change in the behaviour of customers in the shop. Instead of just buying a book, they say ‘I’d better think about it’.’’

While this was traditionally the quieter time of the year for sales, Rowland said this time around it feels different.

“There’s a lot of comment about it, and empty shops on the high street that would fill quite rapidly are not being snapped up.

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff Timaru Booksellers owner Renee Rowland has noticed a change in customer behaviour since the start of 2023.

“Times are tough for businesses, and so we are evolving, so we can carry on.’’

With this in mind, Rowland told customers last week of her plans likening her decision to that of the very items she sells.

“Books, by their nature, are designed to endure and be reread. Stories retold are central to our humanity,’’ she said.

“Like many businesses and households, we are facing existential pressure and to survive, we must evolve.’’

However, it is not the first time Rowland has sold secondhand books – her shop in Twizel, possibly New Zealand’s smallest bookshop, had been in the business of pre-loved books since it opened in 2017.

“There’s always been a demand for secondhand books, and we’ve not really been able to service it.’’

However, those who worked in the Timaru bookshop loved what they did and while the world around them was changing “we need to change too’’.

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff The business will buy secondhand books and offer cash or exchange/credit. As there is limited space, and the inventory is curated, the shop will not buy everything offered to it.

“I’ve thought about secondhand books for a while – it’s a lot of work and different work from new books.

“We love what we do, and we have to give this a go. I don’t think the economy is going to change anytime soon.

“We just have to adapt and make it work.’’

The business would buy the books and offer cash or exchange/credit. As there was limited space, and the inventory was curated, the shop would not buy everything offered to it.

While more permanent shelving was being worked on, the secondhand stock would be sold from crates on the floor of the shop, she said.

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff Timaru Booksellers owner Renee Rowland opened the store in July 2020, and also owns the Twizel Bookshop.

South Canterbury Chamber of Commerce chief executive Wendy Smith said when times “get a little tighter’’ the region’s business community was renowned for creativity and tenacity.

"Ensuring businesses remain viable through more turbulent times,’' Smith said.

“As always our three districts are built on a stable backdrop of agricultural production with added value manufacturing and processing and the world still needs food.

“Perhaps the best description of the mood for businesses is that most remain quietly confident and demand may have altered, but our economy is solid.’’