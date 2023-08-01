Community brings in 'overwhelming' donations for South Canterbury families in need

Sorting through donated baby goods from the community this week are Shorty Thomas, of the Midwifery Hub, left, holding Bridie Pearse, and Bianca Pearse, right, who organised the collection.

Midwives in Timaru have enjoyed a delivery of a different kind, following a mother’s appeal to the community.

This week, first-time mother Bianca Pearse handed over an “overwhelming’’ amount of goods donated from community members, to the Midwifery Hub, after having her own child 10 weeks ago and seeing how much of a struggle it can be for others in her position.

Since putting a call out to the community last month for donations of money to buy nappies, unopened tins and formula, safe blankets and bedding, Pearse has received about $900 and a huge range of baby items.

On Monday she delivered some of those items to the Midwifery Hub, with plans to deliver more to Aoraki Midwives in coming weeks.

“Once the article about it came out (in The Timaru Herald) I got a lot of emails and messages,’’ Pearse said.

“I spent a couple of days picking things up.’’

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff Bianca Pearse sorts through the donated items on Monday.

The items ranged from newborn to 1-year-old clothing, knitted items, blankets, bedding, nappies, and wipes.

“I had so much stuff here, and I washed it all and bagged it all up.’’

With the donated money she bought supermarket vouchers, nappies, organic iron for mothers, massage vouchers, and merino items.

“The supermarket vouchers can be used by families to buy for their babies.’’

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff Donated items for families in need in South Canterbury.

Pearse said she had no idea her call to the community would have been so well received.

“It’s been really great, I’ve even had people emailing from the North Island, and also messages from mums not a position to donate now, but wanting to in the future.’’

She would continue to accept donations, and distribute where there was a need, she said.

“If it’s helping a handful of families, then that’s great.’’

Midwifery Hub lead maternity carer Amanda Stoat said receiving the donations was “amazing’’.

“It was overwhelming,’' she said.

“There is such a wide range of families who will receive these goods.’’

She said the donation had included brand-new items that Pearse had washed.

“We can’t even explain how much this is needed in the community.’’

With the cost of living on “the tip of everyone’s tongue’’ and the price of fuel going up, it had been a much-needed gesture from Pearse, she said.

“And sometimes mums just need a gift in their lives to say ‘you’re doing a great job’.’’