Timaru girl feels 'normal' again following community fundraising effort for mobility trike

Isabelle La Grange, 13, talks about her new trike and the fundraising effort to get it.

As she whizzed around the Caroline Bay bike skills park, Isabelle La Grange wore a permanent smile on her face.

On her new mobility trike, the result of a massive community effort raising just under $25,000, the Timaru 13-year-old manoeuvred her way around the park, and says she now feels “a little bit more included than usual’’.

“It’s really fun,’’ she said on Sunday, at a party organised to celebrate her new trike.

“I get to go down hills with my family and I can bike round with my friends.’’

Isabelle was born with bilateral hip dysplasia, a condition where the ball and socket joint of the hip does not properly form in babies and young children. About one in 1000 children are born with the condition.

Multiple procedures, the first when she was just 7 months old, have not helped Isabelle’s condition, and in March 2022, the family was told none of the interventions had worked, and she has been diagnosed with permanent disability.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Isabelle La Grange, 13, is the recipient of an almost $25,000 community fundraising effort for a specialist trike.

Needing a wheelchair, or crutches, to get around, the family saw a trike at a mobility expo last year and following a Stuff story in January, South Canterbury Lions clubs got involved to help raise the money for one.

Extra money raised has been used for a trailer to help the family transport the trike and a Givelittle page also raised $7445 for the cause.

Speaking on Sunday, Isabelle’s parents Sharlene and Marius La Grange said they were grateful to everyone who had supported the fundraiser, and acknowledged the help of Timaru Suburban Lions Club member, and Zone 3 chairperson, Teressa May.

“She took all the stress off us – we are very thankful to her,’’ Sharlene said.

Isabelle had no idea the trike had arrived earlier this month, when her parents surprised her with it, her mother said.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Isabelle La Grange, 13, at Timaru’s Caroline Bay bike skills park on Sunday.

“It was a teacher only day, and she thought the bike was still about six weeks away from arriving,’’ her father said.

Since then, she has been out and about and her parents had noticed her confidence had been boosted.

“She says she feels normal again,’’ Sharlene said.

Sunday’s party was attended by those involved in the project, and included a Lions Club sausage sizzle and cake.

The cake was in recognition of Isabelle’s own baking skills used to raise funds at a Lions convention in Timaru earlier in the year.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Isabelle La Grange, 13, shows off her trike to those gathered at a party to celebrate its arrival on Sunday.

May said, with the help of a friend, Isabelle had made a cake for the convention as a way of giving back to the community.

The cake was auctioned off for $5500.

May described Isabelle as “such a lovely young lady’’.

“She is going to go far in life.’’

She hoped Isabelle would be one of the first members of the club’s Leos – a service group for young Lions aged 12 to 30.

Also speaking at the party, immediate past district governor of Lions Jules Ellis said after seeing Isabelle’s story he, and May, had agreed she should be supported by the Lions.

“So through our own charity the Child Mobility Foundation and with a lot of support from the clubs in this area the money was raised.

“We were helped by Isabelle and her family along with the Halberg Trust, because that is what communities do – we get together and help each other.’’

Isabelle’s father thanked those who had supported the project including the Lions clubs, the Halberg Foundation, Alpine Energy, and South Canterbury rugby referees.