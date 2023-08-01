St Pierres Sushi to open at Timaru's The Showgrounds complex this week

St Pierres Sushi at The Showgrounds, in Timaru, will open its doors on Thursday.

The sixth store in Timaru’s The Showgrounds development is set to open.

St Pierres Sushi will open its doors at 11am on Thursday, with one of the company's founders excited about launching in Timaru, as it was a place “we have been in discussions about (since) before Covid’’.

Since March, a sign on the store at the complex has said, “Best sushi in Timaru coming soon’’.

However, on Tuesday morning that had been removed, the windows were no longer blacked out, signs were up inside and the lights were on.

Company co-founder Nick Katsoulis said the Timaru store would operate as two different parts – the sushi side would open on Thursday, with 400 packs to give away, while the business’ Bento Bowl would open alongside it in about six weeks’ time.

“Being a seaside port town in the South Island, people do like seafood in the area,’' he said.

“We have a different range of seafood sushi, and it will be a nice addition to the town.’’

Katsoulis said the delay in opening at The Showgrounds had mostly been down to the fact the company had opened a store in Nelson last year, and then in Ashburton in 2023.

“Timaru is also quite remote so it’s not as easy to bring staff from other stores.’’

However, those “teething issues’’ had subsided and the Timaru store had already employed about 20 staff members, both full and part-time.

More would join when Bento Bowl opened, he said.

He said the 400 sushi packs to give away on Thursday would “go very quickly’’ going by similar promotions in other stores.

Countdown was the first store to open at The Showgrounds, on March 9, followed by Bed Bath and Beyond, Look Sharp, and Black and White Coffee Cartel.

Bunnings’ new $25 million store opened its doors on June 10.

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff The store will open at 11am on Thursday.

It was announced in late 2019 that Redwood Group had purchased the 12-hectare site for the retail development from the Timaru District Council’s holdings company.

News of the sale and three-stage construction plans for the 34,000m² development were controversial in some sectors, with concerns the development would hurt the town’s central business district and legal action threatened at one stage.