Police alerted to crash in Waimate District by Apple's crash detection feature

Inquiries into the crash on SH1 near Otaio are ongoing.

Apple’s crash detection feature alerted police to a vehicle crash on State Highway 1 in the Waimate District on Saturday.

Senior Constable Jeff Brown, of Timaru said, police were alerted to the car crash on SH1 near Otaio on Saturday night and the alert came from an Apple device.

On arrival, police found a vehicle in a ditch, but the driver was not found near the crash site, he said.

Inquiries into the incident are ongoing.

The crash detection feature was launched in 2022 on IPhone 14s and new Apple Watches. It used a device’s gyroscopic sensor and high-g accelerometer to detect the kind of impact that may occur in a car crash.