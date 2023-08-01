Weather watches and warning issued in South Canterbury

A strong wind watch, heavy rain watch and a strong wind warning are in place in South Canterbury.

The MetService has issued two weather watches and a weather warning in the South Canterbury region on Tuesday.

The MetService has issued a 19-hour-long strong wind watch for Canterbury Plains excluding Banks Peninsula which started at 9am on Tuesday.

“Northwest winds may approach severe gale in exposed places,” the MetService said.

“Note, winds should ease for a time late Tuesday morning through to Tuesday evening.”

A strong wind warning is in place for the Canterbury High Country and Marlborough south of Ward.

The warning was issued from 9am on Tuesday for a period of 18 hours.

“Northwest gales are forecast to be severe at times, with gusts reaching 120 km/h.

“Strong wind gusts could damage trees, power lines and unsecured structures. Driving may be hazardous, especially for high-sided vehicles and motorcycles.”

A heavy rain watch is in place for the headwaters of the Canterbury lakes and rivers, about and south of Arthur's Pass for a period of five hours starting at 1pm on Tuesday.

“A period of heavy rain and possible thunderstorms.

“Rainfall amounts may approach warning criteria within 15 km east of the main divide.

“Note, the snow level is forecast to initially be around 1200 metres, then lower to around 800 metres by the end of the watch period.”