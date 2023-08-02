Timaru's Family Vet cat Pearl returns after almost two weeks

Timaru Family Vet's resident cat Pearl went missing on July 20. She returned on Tuesday afternoon.

Almost two weeks after she went missing a much-loved vet clinic’s cat has returned home hungry and dirty, but OK, her owners say.

Pearl, the white and grey tabby moggy is one of three resident cats at Timaru's Family Vet. She went missing on July 20 after being spooked at the clinic.

A normally timid but affectionate cat, her owners were concerned for her safety, but had not given up hope after a reported sighting of her near Timaru’s Mitre 10 on Friday.

On Tuesday afternoon, in a social media post, the clinic confirmed Pearl had arrived home.

“An update,’’ the post said.

“Pearl came home this afternoon and seems well. Thank you to all those who helped in the search for her.

“She’s all OK – just hungry and dirty.’’

For more than three years, Pearl had been a welcoming sight for anxious patients, and their owners, at clinic.

She was also firm friends with one of the clinic’s two other feline residents, Princess, a partially blind rescue cat that survived two major brain surgeries worth about $25,000. Pearl was brought to the clinic about three weeks before Princess arrived.

The clinic had been approached for comment.