Mum discharged with permanent name suppression after punching 6-year-old son

Judge Campbell Savage has decided the consequences of convicting a woman for assaulting her young son would be out of proportion for the gravity of offending. (File photo)

A Timaru mum has been granted permanent name suppression and discharged without conviction after assaulting her son.

She had struck the 6-year-old after he “cut up rough during a game of Marco Polo”, Judge Campbell Savage said, referring to a police summary of facts in the Timaru District Court on Wednesday.

“You punched him in the shoulder a few times and asked if he liked that, as he had just done that to his sisters.”

Judge Savage said the child suffered “a degree of bruising on his shoulder” in the incident on March 3, 2023, in Timaru.

“You were immediately remorseful for that and acknowledged you shouldn’t have done that.”

Judge Savage said the defendant had a “blemish-free record”, and there was acknowledgement she was stressed at the time and the behaviour was out of character.

“I accept without question you have shown remorse.”

However, Judge Savage said it was something that shouldn’t happen and he could not ignore it.

“I can’t say it is at the lowest end of this offending, because your son suffered bruising ... it is just above that.”

Judge Savage said considering a discharge without conviction application was a balancing exercise between the gravity of the offending and consequences of a conviction.

“The consequences have to be out of all proportion for the gravity of offending.

“I see consequences in your working career if convicted of the charge.”

The judge said the defendant could lose her specialist job, and it could affect her applications for others in the future. There was also a mental health consequence to be factored in.

“I understand what happened, but I can’t condone it and I don’t.

“But what I can see is what the consequences maybe for your family in physical, financial and psychological areas.”

In discharging the defendant without conviction, Judge Savage also granted final name suppression.