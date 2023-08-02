Waimate's inaugural Winter Festival a 'spectacular success'

The street party has brought people of all ages from around the district to get involved.

Waimate’s inaugural Winter Festival has been dubbed a “spectacular success” and the festival’s grand finale saw almost 1000 people visit the town’s main street.

Organised by the group behind the White Horse monument redevelopment, Waimate2gether, the town's first Winter Festival included various events, workshops, exhibitions, concerts, a street party and light show over a period of nine days.

Project manager Jo Sutherland said the “big finale” for the Winter Festival, the street party on Queen St on Saturday night, had people of all ages from around the district involved.

“The street came alive at 6pm with children singing the Waimate Song,” Sutherland said.

“We had many bands playing throughout the night which was just great. There was also a recording from Kaylee Bell which we played on a wall before the line dance.”

Sutherland said people of all ages took part in the line dance, during Waimate-born Bell’s song Boots ‘n All.

She said there were about 1000 people at the street party and almost everyone got involved in the line dance.

Jo Sutherland/Supplied A crowd gathers at the Waimate Winter Festival’s street party on Saturday.

“Some had never learnt it before, and they gave it a go, and we had to do it twice because people were really getting into it.

“The night carried on and there were people dancing, rock and rolling and almost everyone got involved with everything at the street party.

“It was a lovely, big community event.”

Jo Sutherland/Supplied Jo Sutherland says the street party started off with children singing the Waimate song at 6pm.

Sutherland said people who attended were “blown away” by the animations and the lighting at the street party and how it made Queen St look.

“We also had a UV light area and the kids really got into that painting their faces and dancing. All in all, it was a pretty spectacular success.”

All the various workshops that were held in the lead up to the street party were well attended, Sutherland said.

Kaylee Bell Waimate-born singer/songwriter Kaylee Bell had a message for her hometown before the line dance to her song Boots 'n All.

Speaking about the feedback about the Winter Festival from the community since it came to a close on Sunday, Sutherland said it's been “all positive”.

“The feedback I got was everyone going ‘bring it on again next year’ and people said they loved the whole week, all the activities we had, the chances people got to learn new things and connect with new people.

“Our main objective for the Winter Festival was to bring everyone together, and I think we achieved that.”