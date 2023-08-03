Comedians to feature in two South Canterbury shows

Comedian Tom Sainsbury will feature in Saturday Laughs in Fairlie on September 2. (file photo)

It will be double the dose of laughs when some of the country’s funniest comedians visit two South Canterbury towns next month.

Friday Laughs, in Timaru on September 1, will feature Jeremy Elwood and Cori Gonzalez-Macure, while Saturday Laughs, in Fairlie the following day, will see Gonzalez-Macure joined by Tom Sainsbury.

Laughs on Tour is an initiative by the Humorous Arts Trust (HAT) in Wellington, which aims to bring high quality comedy productions to regional New Zealand.

HAT producer Jerome Chandrahasen​ said there had been an increased demand for stand-up comedy in the past decade, and interest for audiences in regional New Zealand. But the logistics of touring made it difficult for some comedians to travel.

“We love coming to the regions to work with great venues that know how to put on good shows,’’ he said.

“The funding that we get to put these shows on is crucial for us to bring recognised acts with us, whilst also supporting some of the up-and-coming regional comedy scenes.’’

Supplied Cori Gonzalez-Macure will feature at both South Canterbury shows.

Both shows have received funding from the Creative Communities Scheme from both the Timaru and Mackenzie districts, and audiences were in for a treat with the first line-ups, he said.

Elwood has almost 30 years in the business, and continues to be recognised as one of New Zealand’s best comedy performers through his observational comedy.

Meanwhile, a 7 Days regular and What We Do In The Shadows actor, Gonzalez-Macuer has been performing his brand of self-deprecating, observational and deadpan comedy since 2003.

In that time he has won the Billy T James Award, appeared on film and television, and performed in Australia, America, England, Scotland, Singapore and the Middle East and South America.

Sainsbury exploded onto the mainstream media stage in 2017 after using Snapchat and short-form video content to satirise New Zealand politicians during the 2017 election.

He continues to work extensively in this area, parodying New Zealanders from all walks of life in short clips released almost daily on social media.

He has also appeared on Shortland Street and Wellington Paranormal and the feature films Guns Akimbo, and The Breaker Upperers.

Supplied Jeremy Elwood will feature at Friday Night Laughs in Timaru.

In 2019, he posted a video online playing, Sue, a fictional costume designer for the South Canterbury Drama League's production of Legally Blonde.

Also joining them on the line-up for both shows is Rhian Wood-Hill, formerly of Temuka.

Friday Laughs will also feature Georgina Sivier, of Christchurch, as a support act, while Chandrahasen will be a support act for Saturday Laughs.

The Fairlie show will also support the Mackenzie RSA, with $5 from every ticket being donated to help with the RSA’s work supporting NZDF veterans.

Tickets prices vary for both shows, and are available from Eventfinda.

The Timaru show will be held at the Landing Service conference centre, from 8pm to 10pm, while the Fairlie show will be held at the town’s community centre from 8pm to 10pm.