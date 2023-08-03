Drink-driver 'grossly intoxicated' at nearly four times the limit

A Timaru man caught drink-driving for the third time had a blood alcohol reading nearly four times the legal limit, the Timaru District Court heard during his sentencing. (File photo)

A “grossly intoxicated” motorist accused police of "just catching good people" when he was stopped drink-driving, the Timaru District Court heard on Wednesday.

Christopher John Spittle was stopped in Matilda St, Timaru, on February 24, 2023, and his blood alcohol reading was 240 milligrams (mg) of alcohol per 100 millilitres. The legal limit for a driver over 20 years is 50mg.

It was the third time the 54-year-old Timaru man had been caught drink-driving.

Spittle’s lawyer, Grant Fletcher, said his client was a “very, very good person” who had been relying on the bottle to cope with ongoing family-related issues in his life.

“This drink-driving matter has given him the message that he needs help ... and the solution is not at the bottom of a beer.”

Fletcher said the defendant accepted the level was quite high, and he had been the first to put his hand up and say “I was a menace”.

Judge Savage said because it was the defendant’s third drink-driving conviction it required “something more than supervision”.

“This one has got a high reading, and I've got to express the court’s disapproval.

“Although it seems you have got the message now, you didn’t have on the night as you made a comment to police about them just catching good people.”

Judge Savage said the defendant was “apprehended on his way home from a social event” and he was “grossly intoxicated” at almost four times the legal limit.

“You were a danger to yourself and all other road users.

“Despite the comments made to police I’m satisfied that the expressions of remorse are, I believe, genuine.”

Spittle was sentenced to six months’ supervision, 80 hours’ community work, and disqualified from driving for 28 days, after which he could only drive a vehicle with an alcohol interlock device fitted. After that he could then apply for a Zero Alcohol Licence.

Reparation of $111.99 was also ordered.