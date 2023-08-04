Meth addiction linked to man's run of dishonesty offending

A Timaru meth addict shoplifted seven times and took more than $2000 in goods to make ends meet the Timaru District Court heard on Wednesday. (File photo)

A methamphetamine addict stole from businesses across Canterbury to support his day-to-day spending and purchase of drugs, the Timaru District Court heard on Wednesday.

Andrew John Marr’s seven latest dishonesty offences were committed between September 2022 and March 2023 and involved New World (Ashburton), Ballantynes (Christchurch), Countdown, Dollarama, The Warehouse, Supercheap Auto and Mitre 10 Mega (all Timaru) with a total value of reparation about $2500.

The Summary of Facts said after two thefts in February, the Timaru man told police “times are tough, and he stole as a means to make ends meet”.

The 46-year-old, who appeared before Judge Campbell Savage via an audiovisual link from Christchurch Men’s Prison, had been in custody since March 11 - almost five months, which equates to an almost 10-month jail term.

Lawyer John Black presented a “generic letter of apology (from Marr) to the various businesses he shoplifted from”.

Black said an aggravating feature of the seven shoplifting charges were the 10 previous theft convictions, all committed since 2019 and since a methamphetamine conviction in 2018.

“The two matters are not unrelated...

“Problems began with addiction to methamphetamine that led to this raft of offending that began in September 2022 and ended in March this year.

“The offending was designed to support him in his day-to-day spending and purchase of drugs.

“There is a clear time relationship beginning with his using meth and the dishonesty convictions.”

Black said his client was remorseful and had “walked the walk while in custody in taking steps towards his own rehabilitation” which had included a safety plan for his release.

“He realises he is approaching 50 and needs to make changes now...”

Black submitted that a sentence of supervision would better serve Marr as he had already served the equivalent of about 10 months in jail while on remand and Judge Savage agreed.

Judge Savage said there was “real merit in Mr Black’s submission” and Marr would benefit from intensive supervision.

Judge Savage said Marr’s time in custody on remand was equal to what he would have imposed.

“You've already done the time, now we need to offer you some structure otherwise you will be coming back,” Judge Savage said.

Marr was sentenced to 12 months intensive supervision with judicial monitoring on the shoplifting thefts from New World and Ballantynes. On all other charges he was convicted and discharged.

Judge Savage delayed a final ruling on reparation, saying he would be taking a closer look at the figures before deciding on that amount.