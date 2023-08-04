Demolition of part of Timaru's Northtown Mall starts

The demolition of part of Timaru’s Northtown Mall to make way for more car parks has started, with work expected to be finished by the end of the year.

The Foodstuffs South Island Limited project will demolish part of the mall at Ashbury, alongside the company’s Pak ‘n Save supermarket, to make way for car parks, with the number of shops at the site reduced from 11 to three.

Those not included in the redevelopment were required to leave the mall by March 31.

The supermarket, pharmacy and book/post shop, and The Notebook, have remained, while The Shoebox Outlet, Henry’s, Sticky Café, and Headworkz Hair and Beauty vacated the premises.

This week, a Foodstuffs spokesperson said the process for redeveloping the mall was “well underway with demolition having recently started’’.

The spokesperson said Pak ‘n Save remained open and there would be no impact to customers.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff The interior of Timaru’s Northtown Mall on Friday.

“We’re currently tracking to have all works completed by mid-December,’’ the spokesperson said.

The plan to redevelop the mall was publicly announced in November 2021.

At the time, Foodstuffs said it was the company’s intention to reduce the floor space from 8219m² to 7050m², and increase the number of car parks by 48, from 254 to 302, with the work to have been completed in 2022.

However, it announced in October 2022, the work had been delayed by almost 12 months and was expected to begin in the first part of 2023.

At the time the company said it was looking to invest in the mall “providing the complex with a new look including a fresh contemporary exterior” and more car parking with safer pedestrian access.

“Our customers have been asking for more car parking as part of the facility, so we're proposing less square metres of floor space to make room for more car parking at the mall.’’

But long-term tenants of the mall told the Timaru Herald on October 27, 2022, they were “devastated’’ to be told four weeks earlier that plans to redevelop the complex had changed, with the number of shops to be reduced from 11 to three, not six as they had originally been told.