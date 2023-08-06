Project teaches pupils zebra crossing safety one stripe at a time

With pedestrian safety a growing concern, four organisations have come together to teach Timaru pupils how to keep safe at zebra crossings.

Project Zebra, run jointly by "Well-being and Vitality in Education" (Wave), the police, Timaru District Council and Timaru South School, was first piloted in 2019 at Highfield School.

School community officer Senior Constable Deb Quested said the aim of Project Zebra was to increase students' awareness of how to use the zebra crossing to cross the road safely.

“The main tool we equip the children with is the kerbside drill - stop, look and listen,” Quested said.

“Project Zebra at Timaru South School focused on the zebra crossing on Craigie Avenue, which is State Highway 1, which has heightened the awareness of the crossings to drivers near the school.

“Timaru police will monitor the zebra crossings around the school to educate and enforce driver responsibility.

“The key points we'll be reiterating are for drivers who are approaching a crossing to be prepared to stop for pedestrians who are waiting to cross, who have stepped onto the crossing or who are already crossing. Drivers must stop and give way to pedestrians.”

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff Lucy Mehrtens accompanies Timaru South School pupils crossing the road on Thursday.

Timaru South School teacher Katherine Nichelsen with pedestrian safety a growing concern, the school had taken proactive measures to “empower its children with the knowledge and confidence needed to safely cross roads”.

“Especially as the school is situated on State Highway 1.”

Quested’s programme provided hands-on experience, and was engaging and informative, Nichelsen said.

“The junior school students eagerly participated in practical exercises, which involved venturing out to a designated crossing and taking turns to demonstrate their understanding of correct pedestrian crossing procedures.”

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff South Canterbury Road Safety coordinator Lucy Mehrtens wears the kerbside drill mantra “stop, look, listen”.

Nichelsen said it should be acknowledged that “significant responsibility” now lay with drivers in the community.

“We urge all drivers to be mindful of the potential hazards in school zones and to exercise patience and caution while driving through these areas.

“Remember that even a slight decrease in speed can make a significant difference in preventing accidents and allowing adequate reaction time.

“Drivers need to be aware that Craigie Avenue has a restricted speed zone going past our school and drivers should only be going 40kph.”

Highfield School deputy principal Robyn Cooper said the inspiration to launch Project Zebra came from the school's travel plan survey results in 2019 which identified zebra crossings as a safety issue for students.

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff Timaru South School pupils cross State Highway 1/Craigie Ave after school on Thursday.

Cooper on Friday said that although the project helped to raise awareness among pupils, some Timaru motorists continued to be a problem at the Glenwood zebra crossing on Wai-iti Rd.

“When the big signs are out there, they take notice of the pedestrian crossing. Otherwise, I’ve seen some people just drive through it without stopping, on their cellphones or while putting their makeup on,” Cooper said.

“We still do safe walking with the students every year.”

Cooper had earlier said she hoped the project would be rolled out to other schools, which she reiterated on Friday.

She would like to see Project Zebra run at every school with a pedestrian crossing near it, and she said the project would be relevant for a long time.

She added that the multi-agency support for Project Zebra had a higher impact.