Timaru woman flying high in new role as chief flying instructor

Celine Bennison is the new chief flying instructor for the South Canterbury Aero Club.

Not even the sky is a limit for Celine Bennison, who has become South Canterbury’s chief flying instructor – understood to be the only female chief flying instructor across the country’s 44 Flying New Zealand aero clubs.

The 28-year-old Timaru pilot has taken on the top job following the resignation of Aaron Pearse, the South Canterbury Aero Club’s former chief flying instructor and manager of seven years, who has taken up a position with the Civil Aviation Authority in a safety and education role.

Her appointment makes her the third woman in the club’s history to be named the chief flying instructor, something she said was a huge honour.

“It’s very exciting,’’ she said. “I’m the only female chief flying instructor for Flying Club NZ throughout the country at the moment, as far as I'm aware. It’s quite an awesome privilege.’’

JOHN BISSET/Stuff South Canterbury Aero Club’s new chief flying instructor Celine Bennison, left, with the club’s former chief flying instructor, Aaron Pearse.

Bennison’s father was from Timaru, while she was born in Auckland.

“I have lived overseas for parts of my life and had just moved back to New Zealand, in 2016, from the Middle East – myself and my two kids and Mum suggested I move to Timaru.

“I have extended family here.’’

With both her father, and grandfather, having an interest in aviation, Bennison said it had “always been in the back of my mind’’ to have a go.

“A lot of the time, if I go anywhere, the journey for me is even better than the holiday – if it’s by plane.

“I’ve just always had an interest in flying.’’

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Celine Bennison in the air above Timaru this week.

Bennison went for her first trial flight at the South Canterbury club in 2017 and from there, she was hooked, she said.

“It’s something we always tell the students – ‘you’ll know once you get up in the air whether you want to keep flying’.’’

She became an instructor in 2020, a big change going from student to teacher, she said.

“It was a bit daunting to be honest, but enjoyable and a real shift for me becoming the teacher and telling people how things are done.’’

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Celine Bennison began flying in 2017.

She described the ability to be able to go up in an aircraft as an “absolute luxury’’.

“Mostly the thing I love is the constant challenges.

“There is always something to work towards.’’

Bennison said the South Canterbury Aero Club was a great group to be part of, with more than 40 students – about 35 of those flying regularly.

Another highlight of her time flying had been the ability to see her hometown from the air.

“Timaru’s pretty fab to fly over.

“We can fly southwest or north and always end up somewhere nice.

“And it’s always nice to see Caroline Bay from above.’’

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Celine Bennison and student Catherine Kilgour, right.

South Canterbury Aero Club president Tony Page described Bennison as “the perfect person for the job’’.

“She has done all her training with us in South Canterbury,’’ he said.

He thanked Pearse for his service to the club.

“He has developed and brought the club on,’’ he said. “He has rebuilt the club and the enthusiasm to make it a viable aero club.’’