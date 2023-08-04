South Canterbury confirms new co-captains for rugby's Heartland Championship defence

Willie Wright, front right, one of the two new captains of the South Canterbury Heartland Championship rugby team, with some other squad members before heading to Waikouaiti for a warm-up match against Otago B.

Veteran players from Celtic and Waimate have been named to jointly lead South Canterbury rugby's bid for a third-straight Heartland Championship title.

Coach Nigel Walsh confirmed on Friday that Celtic halfback/first five-eighth Willie Wright and Waimate front rower Tokomaata Fakatava as the new co-captains when the Meads Cup defence begins against Horowhenua-Kapiti in Waimate on August 12.

Wright and Fakatava replace the 2022 co-captains Nick Strachan (retired) and Cam Russell (left the district).

Walsh said Wright and Fakatava, who both captain their respective club sides, are both long-time campaigners in the South Canterbury team.

“They play a ‘follow me’ style of game, not a ‘talk’ style and that's what we want.

“We want people to stand up, put their hand up people that have got the respect of that throughout the group and Toko and Willie have that, so I'm pleased both those guys have the opportunity.”

South Canterbury concluded its pre-championship buildup with a game against Otago B under lights in Waikouaiti on Friday night.

With the club final played on July 29, Walsh agreed it was a pretty short build up for the Heartland Championship.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Some of the newly named 2023 South Canterbury rugby squad ready to leave for a Heartland Championship warm-up match against Otago B in Waikouaiti.

"But we've had the Ranfurly Shield challenge (against Wellington) which means we've had our two pre-season games.

"We've called the shield game a pre-season game as well so they've had that opportunity to be together, so we are okay with where we are at and made some good strides moving forward preparation for our opening game at home against Horowhenua-Kapiti.

Walsh has named a 32-strong squad for the Heartland defence with senior champions Temuka having the most with nine players, followed by Waimate eight, Celtic and Harlequins seven each. The squad includes one confirmed loan player, Zach McKay from Kaiapoi with Walsh saying they still had options open.

A former loan player, Sam Briggs, is now a local player having played all is rugby in South Canterbury in 2023, while hooker Melvin Paunui, who was in the squad in 2022, is available for the squad.

"It's going to be another big season and the boys know that after going back-to-back we've got a bit of red dot on our foreheads at the moment as everyone wants to knock us over.

"We've got to prepare well, we've got to be ready for what's in front of us.

"Like any challenge we don't run away from it, we walk towards it."

Walsh said they were lucky the majority of the 2022 team were available again.

"I think we've lost five players from last year, so we are pretty lucky that way that the boys are enjoying it, smiles on the dials and want to be part of the team again going forward, so it is very pleasing for us as coaches and for the union and go and do something special."

From the 23 players named for the 2022 Meads Cup final against Whanganui, missing are Strachan, Russell, Theo Davidson and Tomasi Bikaca while Pauni is training with the squad but not named in the 32.

The South Canterbury Heartland Championship squad is: Tokomaata Fakatava, Anthony Amato, Henry Bryce, Paula Moli, Timote Tuipolou, Loni Toumohuni, Miles Medlicott, Clarence Moli (Waimate); Faalele Iosua, Finlay Joyce, Vaka Taelega, Junior Faavae, Etienne van Zyl, Salesi Savelio, Solomone Lavaka, Kalavini Leatigaga, Liueli Simote (Temuka); Siu Kakala, Taufa Hala-ufia, Apitoni Toia, Paula Fifita, Malakai Uasi, Sireli Buliruarua, Lisiate Folau (Harlequins); William Wright, Zac Saunders, Peala Matakaiongo, Graison Dale, Conor Anderson, Garrett Casey, Sam Briggs (Celtic); Zach McKay (Kaiapoi).

South Canterbury’s draw for the Bunnings Heartland Championship: