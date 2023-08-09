Timaru play offers 'humorous' look at garden group

During a dress rehearsal for Gone To Seed on Sunday are, from left, Jude Walker as Maureen, Jesse Cook as Elizabeth, Laurie Shanks as Nigel, Aaron Davis as Alec, Erin Mulholland as Ezme, and Sue Parsons as Pam.

The goings-on of a garden group which meets monthly in a church hall is the basis of a “humorous’’ play being staged in Timaru, its director says.

Gone To Seed, which will be staged from August 11 to 13, and 16 to 19, will have an authentic touch, as it will be performed on the stage of the St Mary’s Church Hall, Don McCully said.

It is the second Tim Hambleton production McCully has directed as he thought it would appeal to a wide range of people.

It was also the first time he had directed a play in the St Mary’s Church Hall and as a fundraiser for the church, he said.

“I’m really enjoying directing it,’’ he said.

“It’s been a fun play with a lot of laughs.’’

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Aaron Davis playing Alec.

The award-winning play is centred around a gardening club and its monthly meetings in a church hall, McCully said.

However the church vicar, who McCully described as straight-laced, finds out something about some of the group’s members and takes umbrage against the club.

What follows is the story of how the vicar tries to get the club out of the hall, and the ideas they come up with to stay.

“It’s quite a humorous play and one the cast have certainly been enjoying performing.’’

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Jesse Cook as Elizabeth.

McCully said he had tried to keep the hall looking authentic, and not transformed into a modern looking stage.

“Now it's crunch time, and we’re ready to hit the street running.

“It’s been an interesting journey.’’

Gone To Seed won Best New New Zealand Full-length Play at the Regional Theatre Awards in 2020.

Gone To Seed at the St Mary’s Church Hall will be staged on August 11 to 13, and 16 to 19. Tickets are $25 and available from Newmans MusicWorks.