Terminally ill man who sought help with funeral costs now wants to pay it forward

Kyle Rule is ready and willing to pay it forward by helping others in need and says it is his way of giving back to the community.

The generosity of Kiwis has helped a terminally ill Timaru father ensure he could cover the costs of his own funeral, and spend precious time with his family. Now he wants to return the favour.

Kyle Rule, 43, went public with his fears about leaving his family to cover the costs of his funeral in 2022, launching a fundraising campaign to avoid the same situation he found himself in following the unexpected death of his own mother.

At the time, Rule was candid about his financial situation, and said he wished he had better managed his finances in the past, but with time running out and Rule no longer able to work, he had turned to the community to help.

His story resonated with Kiwis, and within four months he had raised the funds he needed to remove that financial burden from his family and enjoy what time he had left.

“I’m so grateful for the all the help I’ve received since last year,” Rule, who has been diagnosed with terminal cancer, said.

He said he wanted to show his gratitude while he still could, and decided the best way was to offer to pay it forward, by helping others in need in his community.

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/STUFF Kyle Rule says asking the community for help to cover the costs of his funeral is one of the hardest things he has had to do.

“I need to make an attempt to help now. If I don’t do it, and if it’s too late, I’ll regret not being able to help people when I could,” Rule said.

“I don’t have any other way to give back to the community.”

Kyle Rule/Supplied Kyle Rule, left, and his son Nero during a family holiday in 2022.

Rule was prepared to do odd jobs to help others, and was putting no limit on what those might be, other than to say he was not physically up to doing any hard physical work, something he used to enjoy doing.

“Any work that can make a difference in someone’s day, I’m willing to do it. I can go anywhere within the Timaru area and maybe some of the outskirts.

Supplied Kyle Rule has posted on various social media pages offering his services to the community.

“I can’t do the heavy work, but I can do a lot of little things. I don’t care what it is. There are some people having it worse than me and I just hope I can help in some way.”

Rule said his family, which included his seven children and stepchildren, was doing well, and he was really looking forward to his son Nero starting school soon.

“I’m really glad I get to see that, because I didn’t think I would make it this long.”