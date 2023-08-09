Tenant's electrical damage not substantial enough to terminate tenancy

An illegally modified meter box blew a power pole fuse and had to be replaced the Tenancy Tribunal heard in a hearing in Timaru. (File photo)

Damage that had the potential to cause substantial loss for a landlord has not been considered enough to terminate a residential tenancy, the Tenancy Tribunal has ruled.

Kirsty Hannigan and Shane Hannigan appeared for The Hannigan Trust that had applied to the tribunal at a hearing in Timaru to terminate Moana McDonald's tenancy on the grounds that she had caused, or allowed, substantial damage to the premises in Mersey St, Ōamaru.

“The landlords claim that the tenant modified the meter box at the premises by cutting and removing the meter calibration seals,” adjudicator R Merrett said in his ruling.

“This modification caused the power pole fuse to blow.

“The fuse and the meter box required replacement at a cost to the landlords of $516.57 (the landlords were unsure whether there would be any further costs).”

Merrett said that in the absence of evidence to the contrary, there was satisfaction that the tenant or another person at the premises with her permission caused the damage to the meter box.

“While this may make her liable for the cost to make good the damage, the question here is whether the damage is ‘substantial’.”

Merret considered that the word “substantial” in the Residential Tenancy Act is to be given its ordinary meaning.

“The Shorter Oxford Dictionary defines ‘substantial’ as ‘of ample or considerable amount, quantity or size’.

“Applying that definition here, I find that the damage caused to the meter box was not substantial,” Merrett said.

“The damage is not of considerable size and the cost to repair the damage is not of a considerable amount.”

Merrett accepted the landlord’s claim that the tampering with the meter box could have caused a fire in the premises.

“However, the focus is on what damage has been caused, not damage or loss that has not occurred but could have as a result of the tenant’s actions.”

Merrett was also not satisfied that the potential for substantial loss (for example damage caused by a fire) comes within the phrase ‘threatened to cause’ in the Act.

“In my view, to threaten to cause substantial damage requires a stated intention by the tenant to do so,” Merrett said, adding that the requirements of the relevant section of the Act had not been satisfied and the application for termination was dismissed.