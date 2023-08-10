Mega expansion: 'We want to see the heart of Timaru remain vibrant and busy'

An aerial view shows Mitre 10 Mega and the former Guthrie Bowron and Lighting Direct buildings in Timaru’s Bank St on Wednesday.

Timaru’s Mitre 10 Mega is going massive, doubling the size of its garden centre and expanding its store retail area, with work expected to begin this month.

The expansion is a move that signals the company’s commitment to Timaru’s CBD, in an estimated $10 million project, says Simon Lye, the managing director of The Collins Group, which owns Mitre 10 Mega Timaru.

“As a locally-owned and operated business, we’ve been a mainstay retailer in town for many years, and we plan to be here for many, many more,’’ Lye said.

“We want to see the heart of Timaru remain vibrant and busy, and we hope the work we’re doing to our store will contribute to that future.”

As well as doubling in size, the store’s garden centre would move to the “sunny’’ north end of the site and offer a wider range of plants, he said.

The store’s retail floor area would increase by about 1000m², with a new layout reflecting the company’s latest format design for stores of the future, featuring elements being trialled in a new store set to open in Silverdale, Auckland, this month.

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff Mitre 10 Mega Timaru retail manager Dave Ferguson, left, and managing director of The Collins Group, which owns the store, Simon Lye, are excited about the expansion of the store, with work to start next week.

The company had bought the neighbouring Guthrie Bowron and vacant Lighting Direct sites, on Bank St, to make way for the expansion, he said.

Guthrie Bowron had also remained central, moving up the road to the former St John Ambulance building at 56 Bank St.

Mitre 10 Mega Timaru employed almost 100 staff members, and Lye expected this number to increase with the expansion.

He said the region was home to a lot of green-thumbed residents, and as a result the business’ gardening section needed to keep up.

Supplied An artist's impression of plans for the expansion of Mitre 10 Mega in Timaru.

Timaru retail manager Dave Ferguson said the demand for garden products had grown since Covid-19.

The cost of living, and the number of people wanting to become more self-sufficient, had also had an impact, Lye said.

Ley said the project would be carried out in two phases.

Stage one, the new garden centre, was planned to open in spring 2024, followed by the expansion of the retail space, estimated to be complete mid-2025.

John Bisset/Stuff The Bank St Mitre 10 Mega store, under construction in 2010.

He said work on the demolition of the two buildings to make way for the expansion was expected to start in the next week or so.

Shoppers would not be affected, he said.

The expansion had been about three years in the making, so it was exciting to get started, he said.

“We’ve been working towards this for some time, and we’re looking forward to bringing a thoroughly modern but authentically Mitre 10 experience to our loyal customers and community.

“We’re grateful for the support they’ve shown us over the years, and we’re pleased to return that support by working with local trade businesses to complete this project.’’

In 2010, the Timaru store moved from North St to Bank St.

That move meant the destruction of the former Alliance Textiles buildings, and the build cost about $7m, while all-up the project came in at about $12m.

John Bisset/Stuff An aerial shot from 2008 showing where Mitre 10 Mega now stands on Bank St and the old Alliance Textiles building.

The Collins Group was owned by the Lye Family that operated Mitre 10 Mega Timaru, Ashburton and Ōamaru.

Founder William Henry Collins opened the original W H Collins and Co store in Ashburton in 1889.

In 1977, it brought the Ashburton store into the Mitre 10 co-operative, and in 1979 opened Mitre 10 Timaru.

In 1992, Robertson’s Hardware joined the Collins Group, bringing the Ōamaru store with it. Mitre 10 Ashburton transitioned to the Mitre 10 Mega format in 2006, followed by Timaru in 2010, and most recently Ōamaru in 2020.