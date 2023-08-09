All Blacks gift ex-captain Richie McCaw's birthplace a bench with a message

A macrocarpa bench has been installed this week, next to the trail running through the Mavis Shaw Reserve in Kurow.

With the Rugby World Cup looming closer, the birthplace of All Blacks great Richie McCaw has been gifted a handcrafted bench from the All Blacks.

Waitaki District’s Kurow received one of 26 benches given to selected community locations across New Zealand, to thank Kiwis for their support ahead of the World Cup in France in September.

In a media release from the Waitaki District Council, Ahuriri Community Board chair Calum Reid said the bench was “a great addition to the village and the perfect spot to reflect a while and admire the beauty of Kurow”.

“Hopefully this means the All Blacks will bring the Rugby World Cup to town for a tour when they win it in September,” Reid said.

A statement from NZ Rugby said “on the rugby field, the bench is the backbone of the team, the players have the backs of the rest of the side”.

“Off the field, a bench is a place for people to come together, to share and connect, to celebrate and commiserate.

Waitaki District Council/Supplied The bench had been designed by artist Tim Worrall (Ngāi Tūhoe) in 2011, to unite and inspire New Zealand to support the All Blacks.

“This bench is built on a kaupapa of manaaki, on the belief that if we uphold the mana of others and make them bigger than ourselves that we too will benefit.”

The carved macrocarpa bench was installed this week next to the trail running through the Mavis Shaw Reserve in Kurow with the message “Me eke mai – our bench is your bench”.

Waitaki District Council/Stuff A message from the All Blacks, engraved on the bench.

The bench featured an All Blacks tohu (design) as well as a message from the team.

The media release said the tohu engraved on the bench was part of NZ Rugby's whakapapa.

It was designed by artist Tim Worrall (Ngāi Tūhoe) in 2011, to “unite and inspire” New Zealand to support the All Blacks.

The outer segments represented taniwhā (the teams), and the centre was the seed of potential (te kākano) and they combined to form a rugby ball.

When replicated they formed a face (moko) and a lattice work background (kōwhaiwhai). The team (taniwha) appeared as wings (parirau).

At the centre were two kākano (seeds of potential) in the shape of eyes of a bird (manu). Those seated on the bench would have the All Blacks' team wings wrapped around them.