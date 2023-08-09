Timaru walkways open to public again

The Jack’s Point walkway, from Scarborough Rd to Ellis Rd, south of Timaru, has reopened after being closed last month for work to improve drainage.

Popular walkways in Timaru have reopened following maintenance work.

The Jack’s Point walkway, from Scarborough Rd to Ellis Rd, south of Timaru, popular with walkers, runners, dogs and cyclists, was closed on July 18 for repairs following weather damage.

The work undertaken south of the walk’s lighthouse, where the edge of the track had eroded and needed to be shored up with rock.

Two weeks before that closure, a Timaru District Council track at the town’s Centennial Park was also closed after a dog fell into a sinkhole resulting in a 3m-deep rescue effort.

On Wednesday the council confirmed both walkways were open again.

The council’s staff and contractors thanked nearby residents and community members for their patience while repairs were being done.

The closures followed that of the Smithfield section of the Timaru coastal path between the town and the Waitarakao Washdyke Lagoon, temporarily closed on June 22, as a result of high tides and progressive storm damage, landowner Alliance Group said at the time.

It was understood to still be closed.

The track was also closed for almost three years in 2019, following the discovery of asbestos.